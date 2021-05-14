Boston College Recruiting Hot Board: Defense

A look at the defensive side of recruit, and where Boston College sits with most of their targets.

While BC has been quick to add recruits on the offensive side of the ball, defense has been more of a slow play. However there are plenty of names out there, and many of them are big time names.

Prospects will be broken into four different categories (categories will be explained below), and we'll talk about what direction the Eagles are trending with each prospect in those categories.

If you missed our look at the offense you can check it here.

Hot

Sione Hala: Defensive Back. The four star defensive back from California is rounding the corner on his decision which is reportedly between Boston College, Colorado and Arizona State. He is committing on May 23. All signs point to the Eagles. Trending: Way Up.

Cam Johnson: Defensive Back. Four star cornerback from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore has been a BC lean for a while. However, he isn't set to commit for a while. However, BC is still considered the favorited moving forward. Trending: Up

Gilbert Tongrongou: Defensive Line. Has a visit scheduled to Boston College on June 18th. But he strikes me as a Bryce Steele type in terms of his recruitment, it has exploded and could continue to grow. Trending: Up

Jimmy Scott: Defensive Line. A Tennessee decommit, Scott is visiting Boston College as well in June. Has four visits already scheduled including West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Colorado. Even though he is looking around, still feel BC is good shape for him. Trending: Up

Donovan Spellman: Defensive Line. The North Carolina native is visiting Boston College in a few weeks, and I would put him on commitment alert if he and the staff are on the same page. Trending: Up

VJ Payne: Safety/Linebacker. His teammate CJ Clinkscales has already committed, and he has already unofficially visited. Think he is a BC lean, not sure how confident I am in it though. Trending: Slightly Up

Growing Confidence

Lance Holtzclaw: Defensive Line. A three star defensive end out of Arizona, Holtzclaw already has visits scheduled with Missouri and Washington, but has yet to officially announce a visit to Chestnut Hill. Has been very high on BC, but visits can change everything. Trending: Slightly Lower

Harrison Taggert: Linebacker. Spoke to Taggert last week and he seems very high on the Eagles, and is enthralled by the offer. Has a ton of local offers, but wouldn't be surprised if the Eagles could get the Utah native to go east. Of course a visit will be crucial. Trending: Up

A'Khoury Lyde: Defensive Back. A name that popped up recently as he scheduled a visit to Boston College in June. Also has a visit planned for Wisconsin the week before. Trending: Slightly Up

Noble Thomas: Defensive Back. Recruitment has exploded for this Florida defensive back who has officials set to Oregon State and Boston College. BC was wise to get in early on him. Trending: Slightly Up.

Work To Do

Ryland Gandy: Defensive Back: Teammates with Payne and Clinkscales in Buford. Has an official set for Pittsburgh, haven't heard much of his name with BC lately. Trending: Down

Edwin Kolenge: Linebacker. The Clearwater Academy in Florida student has a visit to Boston College set up in June. Also has an offer to Indiana, which I've heard is pushing hard for him. Trending: Slightly Down

Micah Wing: Defensive End. Has two visits already set up, to Virginia Tech and Penn State. Seems to be a PSU lean at this point. Trending: Down.

Selah Brown: Defensive Line. The Louisville native has BC in his Top 10, but buzz is that teams closer to home have the edge. He has yet to set up an official to BC. Trending: Down

Wilfredo Aybar: Defensive Line. Local recruit, who has very rarely brought up Boston College. Has an official to Ohio State on June 11th, I'd expect him to pull the trigger on that offer if the visit goes to plan. Trending: Down

Next In Line

Jadairion Smith: Defensive End. Recruiting buzz around Smith has quieted, not sure if BC has moved on, or if there are other targets ranked above him

Owen Pewee: Linebacker.

Mani Powell: Linebacker

Audavion Collins: Defensive Back

Mansoor Delane: Defensive Back

Collin Wright, Defensive Back

Nicholas Alvarado, Defensive Back





KEY

Hot - Prospects that Boston College is trending in a strong direction with, and prospects the Irish appear to be in best position with.

Growing Confidence - There is still work to be done, but Boston College is certainly moving in the right direction.

Work To Do - Prospects that are either a long way away from making a decision or prospects that Boston College is behind other programs.

Next In Line - Prospects that Boston College is recruiting, but these prospects are not necessarily top of the line players at this point.