Boston College Recruiting Notebook: April 1, 2022

Updates from a busy week in recruiting news:

Big visitors this weekend

* The Boston College football staff will be busy again this weekend, with their third straight week of visitors to the program. There are a number of names coming to campus, but none are bigger than Kahlil Ali and Antonio Cotman Jr., a safety from New Jersey and defensive back from Virginia respectively. Ali is a four star with big times offers, while Cotman has seen his recruiting explode over the past few months.

* Marquise Collins, a three star running back from College Station, Texas has put the Eagles in his Top 8. The 5-10 back who also runs track, rounded off his list with Duke, Arizona, Utah, Baylor, TCU, Vanderbilt and Houston. Collins was offered by Boston College earlier this month.

Big new offer for the Eagles

* There were multiple new offers out this week, but one of the most intriguing is three star offensive lineman Raymond Pulido out of St. John's Bosco in California. Hailing from one of the best programs in the country (and home to current BC freshman S Sione Hala), Pulido has offers from Alabama, Arizona, Miami, Louisville, Maryland, Washington State and UCLA.

* Speaking of Alabama, the Crimson Tide offered local ATH Ronan Hanafin. The three star Cambridge ATH also has offers from Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame and many others. Hanafin has visited Chestnut Hill multiple times.

New Offers in Lone Star State (photo courtesy of Brian Smith of Inside the Knights)

* Boston College continues to be active in the Lone Star state as well, offering four star wide receiver Noble Johnson of Rockwall. The big 6-2 wide out has offers from a lot of schools, with Michigan and West Virginia offering this month as well.

* The term "dream school" is thrown around a lot in the world of college football, but not typically for Boston College. That was not the case however for Florida athlete Tristen Sion who tweeted out that his newest offer from BC was his "dream school". The James Rickard junior already has offers from 39 different schools, including Arkansas, LSU, Oregon, Michigan State and Wisconsin.

* Off the board: New Jersey offensive lineman Jasire Peterson who visited Chestnut Hill last weekend, has committed to Rutgers.

