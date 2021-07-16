Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: July 16, 2021

A look at some of the recruiting news and updates from around Boston College football

Boston College's Class of 22 is filling up quickly and with only a handful of slots remaining the action could get intense. Here are some updates around this class.

* Wide receiver Victor Rosa (CT) committed to UConn this week. Have heard a lot of positive things about his film, but after RJ Maryland committed, giving BC three wide receivers, Rosa's slot looked to be gone. UConn is a great spot for him personally (because it's close to home), and for Boston College because if they have a spot open it probably wouldn't be too challenging to flip him.

* Basically the same story for Lance Holtzclaw a defensive end from Mesa, AZ. Once Kivon Wright and Gilbert Tongrongou committed, his spot was basically gone. He is off to Washington, and probably will stick with the Huskies.

* To fill those remaining slots, there are 5-10 remaining recruits that are "takes" or have committable offers. While we can guess on who those names are, we should find out more when recruits can visit again soon.

* Alex Birchmeier a '23 OL from Virginia, and one of the top at his position committed to Penn State this week. Not a huge surprise here, BC offered a little later, and the Nittany Lions were the presumed favorite for a while.

* Datrell Jones, a '23 running back from Catholic Memorial, who is currently committed to Boston College, received an offer from Pitt this week. This doesn't strike me as an offer that will get him to decommit.

* ESPN recently released their Top 300 recruits list, and only one Boston College commit made the list. Quarterback Peter Delaportas was on the list coming in at #240.

* Boston College made the Top 12 for '23 offensive guard Joshua Miller out of Life Christian Academy (VA). The three star recruit has an impressive top list that includes Penn State, UNC, Florida State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

* A new offer went out to Elijah Jennings, a '24 running back out of Pennsauken, New Jersey.