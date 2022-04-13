Recruiting Notebook: New Offers, Portal Updates and More

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel, and our PREMIUM BOARDS for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Few notes before we start:

* The newest offers show that there are a few areas of emphasis that BC is attacking. Linebackers, offensive line and defensive backs. The Eagles currently don't have anyone committed at any of those positions.

* I saw Mike Farrell's post about the Mar'keise Irving, a transfer from Minnesota being contacted by Boston College. This doesn't make sense to me. Irving is going to start wherever he goes, he ran for 700 yards as a freshman. BC has a log jam already at RB for the next two years, and I don't think Hafley is going to just move everyone on the depth chart down a peg for this kid. He has stressed believing in his own guys, saying as much so during the spring game press conference, adding Irving would make no sense.

* That being said if BC does go into the portal, my thoughts of positions they will go after: offensive line & linebackers

* Lejond Cavazos, the defensive back out Ohio State that I thought might be a good match for Boston College is visiting UNC this weekend. He also has been going back and forth with UNC star center Armando Bacot for a while, so I don't expect he will be coming to Chestnut Hill.

Loads of new offers out since the Spring Game, as the coaches hit the recruiting trail. Here are some of the notable recruits connected to Boston College.

Austin Barrett , '23 OL, St. Charles Illinois (St. Charles East)

A three star recruit on 247sports.com, Barrett looks to project as an offensive tackle at the next level. He's got the frame, at 6-7, and will need to bulk up before he hits campus at just 285. He is one of a few offensive lineman that new offensive line coach Dave Deguglielmo has reached out to. Also holds offers from West Virginia, Syracuse, Kansas, Iowa State, Indiana, Illinois and Cincinnati.

Bell looks to be more of a defensive back than anything else on the defense, and he's a recruit that is gathering a lot of big time offers since the end of March, with offers from Michigan State, Pitt, Ole Miss, and Kentucky.

Demetrius Bell, '23 ATH, Murfreesboro Tennessee (Blackman)

Maxwell Carroll, '23, ATH, Memphis Tennessee (Briarcrest Christian)

A four star recruit according to 247sports, Carroll has the look to be a hybrid safety on defense. The kind of defensive back that thrives in Hafley's system, that they can move around the box and push back into coverage, like Sione Hala and Jaiden Woodbey. Also has offers from Texas A&M, Memphis, Arkansas, Tennessee. He is being recruited by Sean Duggan.

Mason Curtis, '23 LB, Nashville Tennessee (Ensworth)

A four star recruit, recruited by Sean Duggan, Curtis does not have an overwhelming offer list, so don't count out the Eagles if he is interested. 15th ranked LB according to 247sports, with offers from Louisville, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vandy and a few others.

Ricky Gibson, '23 DB, Trussville Alabama (Hewitt Trussville)

Looking at his offer list, it might be tough to get Gibson out of SEC country. The three star 6-1 defensive back has offers from Tennessee, Ole Miss and Arkansas to go along with NC State and Georgia Tech. The Razorbacks are recruiting him hard, and he has already been to visit the Vols.

Peyton Jones, '23 RB, Norfolk Virginia (Maury)

More of a diminutive speed back, the 5-11 Jones is the kind of multi faceted running back that thrives in the Boston College offense. Incredibly elusive with good hands, he can be used like Xavier Coleman both in the passing and running game. Ranked a three star with offers from Pitt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Maryland, Kentucky and Military Bowl champion ECU.

Kaveion Keys, '23 LB, Richmond Virginia (Varina)

Keys, a high three star recruit, was also offered by linebacker coach Sean Duggan earlier this week. The much smaller and faster type of linebacker that Hafley usually goes after, Keys played wide receiver in high school as well, which exemplifies the type of speed he has. Also holds offers from Virginia Tech, Penn State, Wake Forest, Virginia and Rutgers.

Ryan Mickow, '23 OL, Fort Lauderdale Florida (St. Thomas Aquinas)

Mickow is a sneaky under the radar recruit that is starting to catch attention on the recruiting trail. Recently has received offers from Miami, Ole Miss, Maryland and Georgia Tech. Took an unofficial to Notre Dame recently, and is not ranked.

Ja'Bril Rawls, '23 DB, Pensacola Florida (Pensacola Catholic)

Rawls is a fast defensive back, that plays both sides of the ball in high school, including returning kicks. Last season he had 38 tackles and a pair of interceptions for his team. A three star recruit according to 247sports.com, Rawls has seen his recruitment blow up lately with new offers from Washington State, and local powerhouse FSU.

Da'Juan Riggs, '24 DB Washington, DC (St. John's College High School)

Not much out there on this young recruit, who was offered by defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim. Comes in at 5'11" 190 lbs, and holds an offer from West Virginia and some MAC programs.

Brandon Solis, '23 OL, Nashville TN (Lipscomb Academy)

On our podcast last week we talked about the importance of the Eagles continuing to harvest their relationships with powerhouse programs throughout the country. Lipscomb, which recently had '22 RB Alex Broome commit and sign to BC, is one of those programs. Solis looks like an offensive tackle, but will need to bulk up at the next level. Has offers from Mississippi State, Kansas, Vanderbilt, West Virginia and Maryland.