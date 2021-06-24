Lock It In! New Commitment Prediction For Boston College Football

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

The news is flowing for Boston College football recruiting, and we have a new name to add to our predictions to commit to the Eagles. Wide receiver/tight end RJ Maryland, of Texas and son of Miami great Russell Maryland will commit to the Eagles. He is recruited as an athlete by Jeff Hafley's staff.

Maryland, a 6-4 athlete, can play either wide receiver or tight end, or could be used on the defensive side of the ball. He's a big target with good size, which will be a welcome addition. A three star recruit according to 247sports.com, Maryland has offers from Miami, Duke, Georgia Tech, Colorado, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Kansas State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech and Tennessee. He visited Chestnut Hill this past weekend.

We strongly predict that Maryland will be the next commitment and you can LOCK IN RJ Maryland to Boston College.