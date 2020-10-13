Boston College Football: Recruiting Notebook, October 13, 2020

Yesterday, Boston College landed a commitment from Lawrence Academy tight end Matt Ragan. This was yet another big commitment in the Class of '22 that is already setting up to be one of the best in recent memory for BC. Let's take a look at some recruiting news.

* Currently BC has four commitments in the Class of '22, and have the top ranked ACC recruiting class. Now, do I expect that to hold? Absolutely not. However, look at the quality of recruits BC has landed. Matt Ragan, a top ten tight end in the country, one of the best recruits in Massachusetts. Peter Delaportas, a four star quarterback, one of the top recruits in New Jersey. Jamal Hood, St. Francis cornerback, plays for one of the top schools in the country, one loaded with talent. Jack Funke, a strong Massachusetts offensivel lineman and legacy. Four recruits, all of them very strong for their own reasons.