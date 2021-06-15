Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: June 14, 2021

A look at all of the Boston College recruiting stories from on the recruiting trail.

The college football recruiting landscape has shifted drastically with the start of in person recruiting. Here are some updates connected with Boston College.

* Jimmy Scott a three star '22 defensive end from Buffalo, New York that was scheduled to visit Boston College on June 18th has committed to Pitt. The junior has cancelled all of his other visits and likely will stay firm with the Panthers.

*A'Khoury Lyde a three star defensive back from DePaul Catholic is also no longer visiting this weekend. This is most likely due to the Eagles pursuing other defensive backs harder, and Lyde understood they were heading in another direction.

* It's not all bad news though, as the Eagles got '23 tight end Preston Zinter, Catholic Central (MA) on campus this past weekend for a visit. Currently not ranked, Zinter has already put together an impressive offer list including Michigan, LSU, Georgia, Ohio State and Notre Dame. Keeping him in state would be a monumental task, but Jeff Hafley showed last year he can battle with the big boys when he landed Drew Kendall. Getting him on campus was a big time development for the program.

* Cam Barfield a '22 running back from Nevada is visiting Boston College this weekend. He visited San Diego State last weekend.

* VJ Payne and CJ Clinkscales teammates from Buford, Georgia are planning on visiting this weekend. Clinkscales, a three star running back has already committed to the Eagles. Payne has been more of a mystery, but has unofficially visited Chestnut Hill with Clinkscales during the dead period.

* Hearing bad news about Wilfredo Aybar, a four star defenisve end from Cheshire Connecticut, waiting for confirmation.