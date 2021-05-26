Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: May 26, 2021

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Our recruiting notebook is a chance to get caught up on all the recruiting news around the Eagles. Here are some updates you will want to know about.

* Harrison Taggart, a linebacker from Utah, who has yet to announce a visit date recently received an offer from Oregon. This is a big one. With west coast players sometimes an offer from Oregon or Stanford (think Coco Lukrich last year) is all it takes to get them to stay west. Last I had talked to Taggart he said he was trying to find a time to visit BC, but was still matching up schedules.

* We talked to Jordan Anthony earlier this week, but I want to reiterate that the Eagles are in good shape with the wide receiver from Mississippi.

* Samuel Okunlola a '22 defensive end from Thayer Academy (MA) is a name many have asked about. He has four stars, but no offer yet from Boston College. Will BC ever offer? I think the Eagles will need to see more from him, either at a camp or on film before they actually pull the trigger. His younger brother Samson Okunlola is one of two local recruits in the Class of '23 that everyone should be monitoring. Offered by almost everyone in the country, he could end up being a five star recruit.

* Something I've been curious about is the relatively secrecy of the official visits to Boston College. If you have checked out recruits who are visiting other schools you'd see big photoshopped images for them to post on social media. Haven't seen any of that on Twitter. It's clear there is a reason BC is doing it, haven't found out why though.

* Have seen Don Brown poking his head around with recruits in New England, offering Wilfredo Aybar, Tyler Martin, and Samuel Okunlola. While two of the three are not current BC targets (Martin/Okunlola), I wouldn't expect Brown to be much of a factor if he tried to poach recruits from BC. Arizona does not have the same drawing power as Michigan.

* Also, camp announcements have been quiet as well. There has been a camp announced to be held at URI that BC coaches will be at, but nothing at Boston College. With the state opening up soon, you have to imagine that will be announced soon.

* Bunch of new offers went out this week. The Eagles offered a handful of new recruits. What struck me is that BC is offering younger recruits, as many are '24 and even '25. We are working on interviewing many of these new offers, which will be exclusive to BC Bulletin Premium members. They include:

Markus Dixon - '23 Tight End, Archbishop Dixon (PA). Spoke to him already interview will be posted soon.

- '23 Tight End, Archbishop Dixon (PA). Spoke to him already interview will be posted soon. David Washington '24 wide receiver, St. Joe's Prep (PA)

'24 wide receiver, St. Joe's Prep (PA) Marquese Williams '23 runnning back, Bishop McDevitt (PA). Attends the same high school that Kobay White attended.

'23 runnning back, Bishop McDevitt (PA). Attends the same high school that Kobay White attended. Peter Jones '25 OT Malvern Prep (PA)

'25 OT Malvern Prep (PA) Kamar Archie '25 LB Hun School (NJ)

'25 LB Hun School (NJ) Joseph Stone ' '24 ATH Grayson (GA)

'24 ATH Grayson (GA) CJ Heard '24 ATH, Woodward (GA)

'24 ATH, Woodward (GA) Nolan Ray '23 RB, Brother Rice (MI)

'23 RB, Brother Rice (MI) Luke Burgess '23 OL New Palestine (IN)

'23 OL New Palestine (IN) Ta'Ron Haile '24 ATH Millville (NJ)

'24 ATH Millville (NJ) Kion Wright '23 DE Northeast High School (PA)

* Recruiting rankings right now might be a bit skewed as most major power conference teams are waiting for visits before a kid pledges. Expect a slew of recruits to announce to some of the bigger programs soon, and this will certainly impact BC's ranking. At this point though, I'd expect BC to have a Top 25-30 class.