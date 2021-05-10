Boston College Recruiting Hot Board: Offense

A look at where Boston College stands with offensive prospects in the 2022 class

Boston College has put together a solid '22 class on the offensive side of the ball with twelve recruits already committing. But there are certainly targets left, and this bi-weekly post will give you a better idea of where Jeff Hafley's staff stands with each recruit.

Prospects will be broken into four different categories (categories will be explained below), and we'll talk about what direction the Eagles are trending with each prospect in those categories.

Tomorrow we will look at defense that has a much bigger pool of players but here is where the Eagles stand with the offensive side of the ball.

Hot

Alex Broome - Running Back. Even though the Eagles already have CJ Clinkscales committed at running back, expect them to continue to push for another running back. Broome appears to be one of leaders in the clubhouse. Trending: Up

Braden Pagen- Wide Receiver. The California native has a big offer list, but Boston College's offer was a big one for him. Expect him to announce a visit to Chestnut Hill soon and if he does, I'd put him on commit watch. Trending: Way Up.

Growing Confidence

Jordan Anthony- Wide Receiver. Speedy wide receiver from Mississippi. Haven't had a chance to talk to him, but when BC is the first to offer from a P5 perspective, you have to expect they are in good shape. Trending: Up

Work To Do

Peter Kikwata- Wide Receiver. Had Boston College in one of his top lists, but it seems to have stalled out from there. Very highly sought after, Kikwata has already set up multiple visits, and it seems like Boston College has fallen behind in the pack. Trending: Down

Xavier Brown- Running Back. A very intriguing speed back, Brown's recruiting also has slowed down of late. Trending: Down

Isaiah Montgomery: Offensive Lineman. BC got in late in the game, as Montgomery already has over a dozen big time offers. Clearly the Eagles are trying to add at least one more offensive lineman to the class, Montgomery would be a great fit, but the staff has a lot of work to do. Trending: Down

Alex Birchmeier: Offensive Lineman. One of the top offensive linemen in the country, BC recently just offered, and have a TON of work to do if they want to get a visit, let alone get a commitment. A five star, most 247sports.com Crystal Balls are pointing towards Penn State. Trending: Already Low

Next In Line:

Jack Nickel- Tight End. Eagles seem content with their two tight ends, but if one were to decommit, Nickel may be next on the hit list.

Tyler Johnson- Wide Receiver.

Johnny Garrett: Don't expect BC to be a heavy player with the BC High player unless a decommit occurs.

KEY

Hot - Prospects that Boston College is trending in a strong direction with, and prospects the Irish appear to be in best position with.

Growing Confidence - There is still work to be done, but Boston College is certainly moving in the right direction.

Work To Do - Prospects that are either a long way away from making a decision or prospects that Boston College is behind other programs.

Next In Line - Prospects that Boston College is recruiting, but these prospects are not necessarily top of the line players at this point.