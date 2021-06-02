First FBS Offer From Boston College "Amazing" to NYC OLB/DE Oumar Conde

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Boston College continues their work with the Class of '22 with their most recent offer to defensive end/outside linebacker Oumar Conde out of Capital Prep (NY).

Conde is a late offer, but with impressive tape that fits the diamond in the rough mold that have been so successful at Boston College. The Eagles were his first offer, and at this point he doesn't have a 247sports or Rivals page.

On Tuesday Conde was on the phone with Boston College's staff. "I was speaking to Coach Tem (Lukabu), Coach V (Vince Oghobaase), and Coach (Jason) Kwan," he told us. After leading his team to an undefeated season during the pandemic this was a big moment for the junior. "It feels amazing," said Conde. "But there’s more work to be done. I deserved this, I knew it was gonna come just needed to put my head down and keep working."

While Boston College was his first offer, there are other schools that have shown interest in him. "I’ve been speaking to Pitt, Rutgers, Rhode Island, and Temple persistently," he explained. His film is impressive, and a source explained that he expects his recruitment to "blow up" soon.

The young defender, at 6'3 220lbs is already planning his next step with the Eagles. Impressed by the staff that he has spoken to he is heading to Chestnut Hill for an official visit the weekend of June 8th. He expressed "I can’t wait to learn more."

This type of defender, that can play either defensive end or outside linebacker has been something Jeff Hafley's staff has put some emphasis on since arriving at Chestnut Hill. In last year's class, they landed Donovan Ezeiraku of New Jersey and Quintayvius Hutchins of Alabama, both of whom fit that hybrid mold.