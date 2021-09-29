Boston College Recruiting Notebook: September 29, 2021

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Football

* VJ Payne is off the books as he committed to Kansas State last week, while OT Andre Roye committed to Penn State

* As the regular season continues to roll along, keep an eye on teams that are struggling in terms of decommitments. These moves can happen anywhere, but happen more frequently with a team that isn't playing well, or with a potential coaching change coming up.

* In terms of remaining names there aren't many '22 recruits left out there that BC has been in on heavily. Guessing there are a handful of names that are still quietly being recruited by Boston College, keeping it off of social media. The Eagles could also be trying to flip a name or two, or they could be content with their class and want to save a spot or two for a transfer or late offer. Stay tuned we will get details if they come out.

Basketball

The recruiting news has been coming in fast and furiously for Boston College targets in the upcoming recruiting class.

* Josh Reed, a '22 SF from the Pace Academy in Atlanta (GA) announced on Tuesday that he will be making his decision on October 1st. The three star is debating between the Boston College Eagles, Cincinnati Bearcats, Northwestern Wildcats, South Carolina Gamecocks and Butler Bulldogs. Given the suddenness of his decision, it seems likely he will commit to Cincy. He recently visited there, and for decisions that come off the heels of a visit, that is usually the school they choose.

* If Reed does go to UC, there is an even bigger fish still out there for the Class of '22. That would be Prince Aligbe, a four star power forward out of Minnesota. At this moment it looks like a two horse race between Boston College and Georgetown. The 6-6 senior would be a great fit for the Eagles. Stay tuned on this one.

* No real updates on Perry Smith, a '22 SF from South Carolina. If we hear anything we will certainly send that out.

* '22 PF/C Luke Hunger just received an offer from Northwestern.