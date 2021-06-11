Boston College to Host Pair of Recruits This Weekend

A look at the pair that BC will host this weekend including odds the Eagles land either of the recruits.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

This is a big weekend for Boston College football recruiting as a pair of visitors will be heading to Chestnut Hill to connect with the staff, and check out the campus and facilities. Here is an overview of the recruits, and where Boston College stands with each recruit.

******

There was buzz that Marcus Johnson a defensive end out of New Jersey and Cam Johnson out of St. Frances Academy were both visiting, but can confirm that neither will be at BC this weekend.

Jude Bowry

A '22 offensive tackle from St. Frances Academy (MD) is visiting Boston College this weekend. Obviously with the SFA connection, and Aazaar Abdul Rahim's relationship with that school, you have to like the Eagles chances here. It looks like it will come down to BC and Maryland for the recruit.

"Coach Aazaar (Abdul-Rahim) saw some practice (tapes) from me and he saw a lot of potential in me at offensive tackle and this offer means a lot as does every offer I get because it’s just a blessing," Bowry told BC Bulletin when he received his offer.

Boston College's Chances: Very Good

Robert Spears Jennings

A '22 wide receiver out of Broken Arrow, OK who has a visit planned to Boston College on June 11-13. He is also visiting Kansas State, Houston, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and Texas Tech. Recently received an offer from Oklahoma, which is huge, but it is at defensive back. If he is interested in playing that position that will be a tough one to overcome. Still think Ole Miss leads if he stays on offense.

Boston College's Chances: Lots of room to make up.