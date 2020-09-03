Where Will Highly Rated Safety Daymon David Land?

Boston College has nineteen commitments for the Class of 2021 at the time of this writing. But there are three names to continue watching who may commit to the Eagles at any time. Jamareeh "Buggs" Jones, a wide receiver out of Virginia is presumed to be committing to Jeff Hafley's staff on September 6th. Local legacy Drew Kendall is expected to announce in the upcoming week, deciding between Boston College, Michigan, Duke and Stanford. But the purpose of this piece is to talk about Daymon David, a safety out of Reistertown, Maryland.

While he is not an SI All American Top 1000 recruit, just look at David's offer list to see what kind of recruit BC is recruiting against. Michigan, Oregon, Oklahoma, Miami. With the rising senior down to just the Ducks, Wolverines and Eagles, the race to the finish will be interesting. Currently 247's Crystal Ball does not have any predictions for where David could end.