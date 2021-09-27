Recruits React to Boston College's Win Over Missouri

What did recruits say after Saturday's win, our conversations with a handful of visitors

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

On Saturday over three dozen Boston College commitments and recruits were in attendance to see the Eagles take down Missouri 41-34 in overtime. This wasn't just a big win on the field, it was a big moment for recruiting as well. We spoke to multiple recruits about their reactions to the win.

Peter Delaportas, '22 quarterback, Boston College commit

"It was great game, the team was so tough,, and kept coming back after the scores the crowd was awesome, it was great to see the stadium like that and it's gonna just keep getting better."

Jude Bowry, '22 offensive lineman, St. Frances Academy, Boston College commit

"Visit was great and the game was really exciting it felt like I was playing in the game."

Ismael Zamor, '22 wide receiver, Everett MA, Boston College commit

"It waz a great game, the fans, the atmosphere, everything was just great , I knew it was going to be a great one and that’s why I chose this game to come to the Missouri game."

Jack Funke, '22 offensive lineman, Xaverian Brothers, Boston College commit

"It was great to talk to the coaches and other recruits before the game. The energy in the stadium was amazing and you could not have asked for a better game to see in person. Huge win for the program, loved seeing the team fight until the very end."



Dante Lovett, '23 ATH, DeMatha Catholic

"The game was fun just I had a good time it really crazy at the end when everyone stormed the field."

**As an additional note, '22 running back CJ Clinkscales from Buford (GA) was scheduled to visit as well for the game, but had transportation issues. He is planning on visiting the Clemson game.