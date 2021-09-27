September 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingForumsHockeyMaroon Gold+SI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
SI All American September Team Rankings

SI All American September Team Rankings

Publish date:

Recruits React to Boston College's Win Over Missouri

What did recruits say after Saturday's win, our conversations with a handful of visitors
Author:

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

On Saturday over three dozen Boston College commitments and recruits were in attendance to see the Eagles take down Missouri 41-34 in overtime. This wasn't just a big win on the field, it was a big moment for recruiting as well. We spoke to multiple recruits about their reactions to the win. 

Peter Delaportas, '22 quarterback, Boston College commit

"It was great game, the team was so tough,, and kept coming back after the scores the crowd was awesome, it was great to see the stadium like that and it's gonna just keep getting better."

Jude Bowry, '22 offensive lineman, St. Frances Academy, Boston College commit

"Visit was great and the game was really exciting it felt like I was playing in the game."

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Ismael Zamor, '22 wide receiver, Everett MA, Boston College commit

"It waz a great game, the fans, the atmosphere, everything was just great , I knew it was going to be a great one and that’s why I chose this game to come to the Missouri game."

Jack Funke, '22 offensive lineman, Xaverian Brothers, Boston College commit

"It was great to talk to the coaches and other recruits before the game. The energy in the stadium was amazing and you could not have asked for a better game to see in person. Huge win for the program, loved seeing the team fight until the very end."

Dante Lovett, '23 ATH, DeMatha Catholic

"The game was fun just I had a good time it really crazy at the end when everyone stormed the field."

**As an additional note, '22 running back CJ Clinkscales from Buford (GA) was scheduled to visit as well for the game, but had transportation issues. He is planning on visiting the Clemson game. 

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to BC Bulletin Content

Screen Shot 2021-06-18 at 4.00.35 PM
Maroon & Gold+

Recruits React to Boston College's Win Over Missouri

27 seconds ago
Comment
Member Exclusive
jeffhafley
Football

Morning Bulletin: Boston College Still Not Ranked

1 hour ago
Comment
BCMizzou_Gallery-61508a020fcced3942fe5edf_Sep_26_2021_14_58_31
Football

Boston College Football Lands on ESPN's Power Index

22 hours ago
Comment
BOston_COllege_Mizzou_Photo_Gallery-61505e693cae215649f85f50_Sep_26_2021_11_53_57 (1)
Football

Boston College 41 Missouri 34: Observations on Defense

Sep 26, 2021
Comment
Pic_Gallery_Mizzou_Boston_College-615059230fcced3942fe5eae_Sep_26_2021_11_34_25
Football

Boston College vs. Missouri: Three Stars

Sep 26, 2021
Comment
BCMizzou_Game_Images-614fc0470fcced3942fe5e26_Sep_26_2021_24_44_12
Football

Boston College 41 Missouri 34: Observations on Offense

Sep 25, 2021
Comment
USATSI_16767201
Football

Boston College vs. Missouri: Full Game Recap

Sep 25, 2021
Comment
USATSI_16766919
Football

Boston College 41-Missouri 34: No Compromises

Sep 25, 2021
Comment
USATSI_16767009
Football

Boston College Missouri Third Quarter Recap

Sep 25, 2021
Comment