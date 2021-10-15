    • October 15, 2021
    Visitor List For Boston College vs. NC State

    A look at the football recruiting visitors checking out Boston College this weekend
    On Saturday, Boston College will face off in a huge matchup with the NC State Wolfpack. According to my source, over 50 recruits will be at the game. We are currently running down more names, but here are the confirmed visitors that we know about.

    Committed to BC

    '22 QB Peter Delaportas
    '22 OL Noah Clifford
    '22 TE Jeremiah Franklin
    '22 OL Jack Funke
    '23 RB Datrell Jones
    '22 TE Matt Ragan
    '23 WR Jaeden Skeete
    '23 DL Boubacar Traore
    '22 DL K'wan Williams
    '22 DL Clive Wilson
    '22 LB Juan Alonso
    '22 WR Ish Zamor

    Boston College Targets

    '23 WR Ronan Hanafin, Cambridge MA

    '24 QB Ryan Puglisi, Lawrence Academy (MA)

    '23 LB Whit Weeks, Watkinsville, Georgia

    '23 TE Preston Zinter, Lawrence Academy (MA)

