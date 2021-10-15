Visitor List For Boston College vs. NC State

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

On Saturday, Boston College will face off in a huge matchup with the NC State Wolfpack. According to my source, over 50 recruits will be at the game. We are currently running down more names, but here are the confirmed visitors that we know about.

Committed to BC

'22 QB Peter Delaportas

'22 OL Noah Clifford

'22 TE Jeremiah Franklin

'22 OL Jack Funke

'23 RB Datrell Jones

'22 TE Matt Ragan

'23 WR Jaeden Skeete

'23 DL Boubacar Traore

'22 DL K'wan Williams

'22 DL Clive Wilson

'22 LB Juan Alonso

'22 WR Ish Zamor

Boston College Targets

'23 WR Ronan Hanafin, Cambridge MA

'24 QB Ryan Puglisi, Lawrence Academy (MA)

'23 LB Whit Weeks, Watkinsville, Georgia

'23 TE Preston Zinter, Lawrence Academy (MA)