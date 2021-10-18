    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballRecruitingForumsHockeyMaroon Gold+SI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Dennis Grosel Boston College NC State Recap

    Dennis Grosel Boston College NC State Recap

    Publish date:

    Visitors Roundup After NC State Game

    A look at the reactions from BC recruits after their visit to BC following the NC State game.
    Author:

    Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel and our premium message boards for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

    On Saturday, Boston College had a tough loss to NC State, losing 33-7. On campus were 50 recruits, both committed to BC and not. 

    We spoke to a handful, but before we get into their comments we should address the overall theme. Many BC fans worried that the lopsidedness of the loss was a major blow to recruiting. This is absolutely not the case. First off, Boston College is not selling a program to recruits that is built to win "right now". Hafley and his staff have talked to recruits about the direction of the program. That means the recruits were looking more at atmosphere (which was fantastic), the staff (who they continue to bond with), and their role in the future of the program (they still see it as bright). While many recruits reacted that they wished BC won, they all spoke positively about their experience. 

    And in case you missed it, Ty Chan, a four star offensive lineman from Lawrence Academy was on campus on Saturday. He is currently committed to Notre Dame. 

    Peter Delaportas, Quarterback (BC commit)

    "Great visit as always. Good to hang out with some of my teammates, loved the night atmosphere."

    Jack Funke, Offensive Lineman (BC Commit)

    "Had a great time with the coaches and other recruits. I wish the game went differently but I’m confident in this team and staff and I know they’re gonna come back stronger."

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Ish Zamor, Wide Receiver (BC Commit)

    "It was good , a tough one in the rain yesterday , but overall good to see all the guys and the coaching staff"

    Ryan Puglisi, Quarterback '24, Lawrence Academy

    "It was awesome".

    Ronan Hanafin, Wide Receiver, Cambridge, MA

    "It was a great time"

    Noah Clifford, Offensive Lineman (Boston College commit)

    "It was real fun got to meet a lot of new recruits and chat with the coaches"

    Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel and our premium message boards for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

    Member Exclusive

    Get Exclusive Access to BC Bulletin Content

    Recruiting In New England
    Maroon & Gold+

    Visitors Roundup After NC State Game

    24 seconds ago
    Comment
    Member Exclusive
    USATSI_16972860_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Boston College vs. NC State: Final Grades

    2 hours ago
    Comment
    BOston_COllege_Mizzou_Photo_Gallery-61505e693cae215649f85f50_Sep_26_2021_11_53_57 (1)
    Football

    Boston College vs. Syracuse: Kickoff Time, TV Listings Set

    5 hours ago
    Comment
    Hockey
    Hockey

    Boston College Hockey Splits Weekend Series

    6 hours ago
    Comment
    JaelenGill
    Football

    Three Stars for Boston College: NC State Game

    7 hours ago
    Comment
    JeffHafley
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: Third Quarter Disaster Dooms BC

    9 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_16923591_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Louisville Opens as Big Favorites Over Boston College

    Oct 17, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_16972869_168388155_lowres
    Football

    NC State 33 Boston College 7: Observations of the Defense

    Oct 17, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_16971682_168388155_lowres
    Football

    NC State 33 Boston College 7: Observations of the Offense

    Oct 17, 2021
    Comment