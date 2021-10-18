Visitors Roundup After NC State Game

A look at the reactions from BC recruits after their visit to BC following the NC State game.

On Saturday, Boston College had a tough loss to NC State, losing 33-7. On campus were 50 recruits, both committed to BC and not.

We spoke to a handful, but before we get into their comments we should address the overall theme. Many BC fans worried that the lopsidedness of the loss was a major blow to recruiting. This is absolutely not the case. First off, Boston College is not selling a program to recruits that is built to win "right now". Hafley and his staff have talked to recruits about the direction of the program. That means the recruits were looking more at atmosphere (which was fantastic), the staff (who they continue to bond with), and their role in the future of the program (they still see it as bright). While many recruits reacted that they wished BC won, they all spoke positively about their experience.

And in case you missed it, Ty Chan, a four star offensive lineman from Lawrence Academy was on campus on Saturday. He is currently committed to Notre Dame.

Peter Delaportas, Quarterback (BC commit)

"Great visit as always. Good to hang out with some of my teammates, loved the night atmosphere."

Jack Funke, Offensive Lineman (BC Commit)

"Had a great time with the coaches and other recruits. I wish the game went differently but I’m confident in this team and staff and I know they’re gonna come back stronger."

Ish Zamor, Wide Receiver (BC Commit)

"It was good , a tough one in the rain yesterday , but overall good to see all the guys and the coaching staff"

Ryan Puglisi, Quarterback '24, Lawrence Academy

"It was awesome".

Ronan Hanafin, Wide Receiver, Cambridge, MA

"It was a great time"

Noah Clifford, Offensive Lineman (Boston College commit)

"It was real fun got to meet a lot of new recruits and chat with the coaches"