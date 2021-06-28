New '22 Name To Monitor On The Recruiting Trail

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Boston College has been very busy receiving new verbal pledges from the Class of '22, but they are still out there finding new names. The Eagles were busy at the Penn State camp last week, and sent out a few new offers to recruits that caught their attention. The biggest name to continue to monitor is Zilan Williams, a '22 defensive back out of DeMatha Catholic in Maryland.

Williams, is not currently ranked (but that will change), has offers from Purdue, Maryland, UVA and Rutgers. What most likely caught the eye of the Boston College staff? His speed. He reportedly runs somewhere in the range of a 4.3 40 yard dash, giving him elite speed. His film in coverage is also impressive. This is the type of recruit that suffered because of the lack of camps, and challenges of COVID-19 in the changing landscape of college football recruiting. It is easy to see that if he attends more camps, his offer list would explode.

It is important to note that Boston College football is playing a numbers game now with '22 recruits. They only have a handful of spots left in the class, and still a number of names out there. This weekend the Eagles had Cam Johnson a four star corner out of St. Frances Academy, on campus, and they are still waiting on Orange (FL) cornerback Noble Thomas's answer as well. Thomas should be announcing his commitment in the next week. Will Boston College take all three? Or is one already looking elsewhere? We will have to wait and see.