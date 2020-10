Late last week, Boston College made a new offer to DJ Samuels, a '22 OLB/DE out of Oradell New Jersey.

Samuels plays at Bergen Catholic, under head coach Vito Campanile, the brother of former BC DB coach Anthony Campanile. Currently he is unranked, and has offers from Rutgers and Temple. BC Bulletin spoke with the rising junior shortly after his offer about his recruitment, and where he stands with Boston College.