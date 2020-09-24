SI.com
'22 Kentucky RB Xavier Brown "Surprised" by Boston College Offer

A.J. Black

Boston College made a new offer on Wednesday afternoon, offering '22 Lexington, KY running back Xavier Brown. 

Brown, considered a three star recruit from 247 and Rivals, is a smaller running back at 175 pounds, and fits the mold of the new quicker multifaceted backs that Frank Cignetti's offense can utilize. At this time his only other offer is from Maryland, but expect him to get more soon with a strong junior season at Lexington Christian High School. 

