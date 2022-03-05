Boston College Catches Attention of '23 DB Shelton Lewis

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel, and our PREMIUM BOARDS for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

The recruiting dead period ended this week, and Boston College has been busy on the road offering new recruits for the Class of '23 and beyond. Shelton Lewis, a '23 defensive back out of Stockbridge, Georgia was one of those recruits that heard from the Eagles. Ranked a three star by 247sports.com, the 5-11 Lewis also holds offers from Georgia Tech, Indiana and Memphis. We spoke to the recruit shortly after his offer from the Eagles.

As a defensive back it was Aazaar Abdul Rahim, a relentless recruiter who connected with Lewis to make his initial offer. "I talked to Coach Rahim," he told us. "I felt very good about this offer." The BC staff explained to the junior, who was first team all defense in Georgia Region 4-5. "Coach said I was very energetic, and that I was very athletic and can play anywhere on the defense."

The honesty of the staff was something that caught the attention of the recruit. "They up front with everything telling me about the program and how I can explode in their program." Lewis has been checking out other schools as well, recently visiting Auburn on an unofficial and West Virginia.

Boston College was particularly active in the Class of 2021 recruiting defensive backs, but slowed down in 2022 only landing two (Amari Jackson and Isaiah Farris). Currently the Eagles do not have a defensive back committed for the upcoming class, so expect BC to be active on the recruiting trail, with multiple offers and visits lined up. And expect Lewis to be one of those recruits they continue with. "I am waiting to get down there and see what it's all about," Lewis concluded.

You can check Lewis's game film below:

