'23 Tight End Connor Cox "Thankful" for Boston College Offer

A look at a fast moving recruit that has caught the eye of some big programs

Boston College has built up their tight end room under Jeff Hafley with the additions of Jeremiah Franklin and Matt Ragan. But he is looking to build depth at the position with some new offers for the Class of 2023. Recently his staff offered Connor Cox, a high school junior tight end from the Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida. 

Not rated yet from 247sports.com, the 6-6 Cox also holds offer from Texas, West Virginia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Liberty, Louisville and Boston College. Given the offers he is rapidly building up, he could see a strong ranking on the recruiting services soon. As a junior, Cox had 7 receptions for 148 yards and a touchdown. And while his numbers don't reflect it, the tight end looks like the type that could make big plays in the Eagles offense. BC Bulletin spoke to the recruit shortly after his offer from the Eagles. 

"My offer happened over a zoom call. I talked to Coach Shimko over the call, and halfway through the call Coach Hafley hopped on the call and game me the offer," Cox told us.  "They said they were very impressed with my film, and my violence and ability to go up and catch balls impressed them. I felt very thankful and beyond excited."

Cox's excitement over the offer seemed legitimate. "I like them a lot. They seem like a great staff, and they are people I could see myself playing for."

With loads of excitement building over Cox, he has defined what he is looking for in a program. "People who are working to win, coaches who want to better you as a man just as much as a football player, and a family atmosphere." Though he did not confirm it, don't be surprised if he visits BC in the future. 

You can check out Cox's HUDL film from his junior year below:

