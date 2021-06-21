New Official Visitor Set For This Week

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

We can confirm that Lance Holtzclaw, a '22 defensive end, will be visiting Boston College on Wednesday on an official visit. The rising senior confirmed the trip to BC Bulletin.

Originally from Dorchester, Massachusetts, he moved to Desert Ridge in Mesa, where as a sophomore he put together a season of nine tackles for loss (27 total) and 18 hurries. His top six list also includes Boise State, Colorado, Oregon State, Vanderbilt and Washington. Back in October of 2020, he tweeted at Boston College recruiting assistant Jonathan DiBiaso--now with Vanderbilt--, about getting an offer, and only a day later he received one from the Eagles staff.

Holtzclaw has all his other official visits scheduled for the summer, with trips to Oregon State (June 18), Colorado (June 15) Boise State (June 16), Washington (June 25th) and Vanderbilt (June 5). The three star recruit (according to 247sports.com), is considered the 37th best defensive end in the country, and tenth ranked player in the state of Arizona.

The former Massachusetts resident has made it very clear on social media that he is a big fan of returning "home". If Boston College made a serious push for Holtzclaw, they could be in very good shape to land him.