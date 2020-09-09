SI.com
New Commit Peter Delaportas Sees BC Competing For Championships Soon

A.J. Black

It has been a long time since there has been excitement around a Boston College quarterback that was recruited by the staff. On Tuesday, that all changed when the Eagles landed a commitment from Pope John XII signal caller Peter Delaportas. A four star recruit by almost every major recruiting service, the Sparta, NJ native is one of the top recruits in the Garden State and one of the top quarterbacks in the nation. He spoke with BC Bulletin shortly after committing to talk about his decision and what he plans to do with the Eagles. 

It was an early decision for Delaportas but he was clear on why he made his decision. "I wanted to commit early to hopefully bring in other top recruits," the recruit said, "and I knew BC was the right place for me." It was a vision that was clear to the young quarterback, "I wanted to be their QB for the future."

