Boston College Football Big Board: July Edition

A look at some of the recruits that have been linked to the Eagles

Boston College football only has a handful of spots left, and multiple recruits that they are still pursuing. Here are some of the names to watch for to commit in July.

Scorching Red Hot (Commitment Watch)

Gilbert Tongrongou, Defensive Line, Forest Park, Woodbridge, VA

The much sought after three star defensive lineman is deciding between Boston College and Virginia Tech. He visited Chestnut Hill on June 18th, and from all reports it went incredibly well. If you were to ask a few weeks ago, he seemed destined to be a Hokie, but right now we have him locked in to commit to Boston College on July 4th.

Kivon Wright, Defensive Line, Manvel, TX

Another three star defensive end that we have already projected to commit to Boston College when he commits on July 4th. BC was the first to offer the rising senior. Also visited Chestnut Hill on June 18th, and most likely is one of the secret commitments we are waiting on. Continues to get new offers (Kansas) but have him committing to the Eagles as we have him locked in.

VJ Payne, Safety/Linebacker, Buford (GA)

Teammates with current Boston College commit CJ Clinkscales, the signs all still point to Payne committing to the Eagles. He visited BC twice (once on an unofficial, and another recently with Clinkscales). All signs still point to the Eagles, and with no announcement date set, we may have to wait. Still feel very confident here.

Eagles Lead, But Haven't Wrapped It Up Yet

Cam Johnson, Defensive Back, St. Frances Academy (MD)

Boston College has been doing exceptionally well at SFA in Maryland in the past two years. Last year, led by defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim, the Eagles added CJ Burton Jr, and Jamal Hood for '22. Recently they have also added Jude Bowry an offensive lineman. This is going to come down to the Hokies and Eagles. I put BC as a slight advantage here, but this will be tougher to gauge.

Anyone's Guess

Austin Brown, Safety, Johnston City, IL

BC is right up there with some other big schools, mostly Big Ten for this four star safety. Has visited Boston College, but has yet to set a date, at this point his decision is completely a guess.

Jumping Up The Board

Zilan Williams, Defensive Back, Dematha Catholic (MD)- A recent offer, with blazing speed, Williams is a name to watch. Hasn't been on campus yet, so a visit would need to happen before he gets in the commitment zone. But if BC wants to grab another defensive back, he is one to watch.

Adorian Favors, Offensive Lineman, Athens (GA). Another recent offer, not sure if BC will take another offensive lineman, but if a spot was to open up, this big tackle could be a name to keep an eye on.

Further Down the Board

Victor Rosa - Wide Receiver - With RJ Maryland coming in most likely at wide receiver, this may turn into numbers game. The Eagles have three wide receivers in the class already, will they go for four? Most likely not.

Lance Holtzclaw/Donovan Spellman - Defensive Linemen. Again a numbers crunch might push both of these defensive linemen off the board.

Off the Board

Deuce Spurlock- Linebacker- This was a name linked to BC for a while, but he recently released his Top 5, and the Eagles were not on it. Believe the Eagles moved in a different direction here and had other linebackers higher on the board.

Noble Thomas- Defensive Back- Committed to Iowa State this week.