Booms & Busts of the Boston College 2015 Recruiting Class

A look at the hits and misses with the recruiting class of 2015

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Note: The position they were recruited for is what is listed.

Booms: Players that either lived up to or exceeded expectations and played a big role in BC's success

Aaron Monteiro- Offensive Lineman. An absolutely mammoth offensive lineman and third ranked player in Massachusetts. Had to learn how to play the position at the collegiate level and started off very shaky, getting beat by more athletic defenders. However, with Steve Addazio's guidance he grew into an everyday starter for the Eagles for three seasons at left tackle. Now bouncing around NFL camps, most recently with the Carolina Panthers (Other offers: Iowa, UConn, UMass)

Zach Allen- Defensive Lineman. The New Canaan (CT) native was a late flip from Northwestern, and turned out to be one of the biggest steals of this class. Played alongside Harold Landry for a year, but once Landry headed off to the NFL, Allen took over on defense. He was disruptive, most famously almost single handedly keeping Boston College in their College Gameday matchup against Clemson, even after quarterback Anthony Brown was taken to the hospital. A second round draft by the Arizona Cardinals. (Other Offers: Pitt, Northwestern, Syracuse, Rutgers, UVA).

Wyatt Ray- Defensive Lineman. Had a very strong senior season with the Eagles, setting a single game sack record with four against Wake Forest. Named third team All ACC, and has been bouncing around the NFL, most recently with the Tennessee Titans. (Other offers: Minnesota, Indiana, Louisville)

Will Harris- Defensive Back. Was a force on the defensive back end of the ball. Led the nation in fumble recoveries, and was a playmaker at safety. Drafted by the Detroit Lions. (Other offers: Syracuse, Duke, Old Dominion).

Chris Lindstrom- Offensive Lineman. Came in as a highly touted local recruit but left a legend, and a name that will always be synonymous with BC's reputation as "O Line U". Played at tackle and guard, incredibly versatile and could move and kick out as well as any lineman in the league. First round draft pick by the Atlanta Falcons (Other Offer: Old Dominion)

Ray Smith: Defensive Lineman. Was a mainstay on defense for three years, and was more of a playmaker than many remember. His 2017 season was probably his most notable when he had 59 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and half a sack. (Other offers: Navy, San Diego State, Air Force)

Jeff Smith: Quarterback. Look, if we are going off his time as a quarterback, Smith would have been a colossal bust. His 2015 season was a disaster. But the position change was the best thing he could have done, becoming a valuable and incredibly quick home run threat at wide receiver. Playing with the New York Jets right now. (Other offers: Indiana, Louisville, Wisconsin).

Jake Burt: Tight End. Blocking tight end that had just a handful of plays as a target, but did well in the role that he played. Ended up with the Patriots before being the top draft pick in the CFL Draft this year. (Other offers: UVA, Harvard, Old Dominion)

Lukas Denis- Cornerback. Second team All American, finished second nationally with seven interceptions his junior year. Consistent starter, with good talent, who helped revitalize secondary. (Other offers: Holy Cross, UMass)

John Phillips- Offensive Lineman. Played in multiple parts of seasons, and started his senior season. Good offensive lineman who came out of nowhere to help pave the way for AJ Dillon and David Bailey. (Other offers: None)

Michael Walker: Wide Receiver. All ACC kick returner for two straight seasons. Had one of the biggest plays of the season against Clemson in 2018, when he took it to the house to give the Eagles an early lead. Dynamic and explosive, Walker left BC one of their best kick returners in school history. (Other offers: Arizona, Georgia Southern, Arkansas State).

Taj Amir Torres: Defensive Back. Was he a shut down corner? No. But given what he contributed, and the offer list he had, he certainly did what BC needed him to do. Had a handful of big plays during his time at Boston College. (Other offers: UMass, UConn).

Tweeners: Had some decent playing time but not enough to make a difference

Davon Jones: Linebacker. Did a great job of beating up on weaker teams like UMass and Holy Cross where he had multiple touchdowns as a running back. But against ACC opponents he wasn't utilized. Played more on defense against conference foes, but mostly as a depth player. Transferred to Bowling Green to re-unite with former offensive coordinator Scot Loeffler. (Other offers: Coastal Carolina.)

Mehdi El-Attrach- Defensive Back. Played a majority of the senior season, had a play or two under his belt, but was part of a defensive backfield that was a mess in 2019. (Other offers: Duke, Louisville, Northwestern).

Anthony Palazzolo-Offensive Lineman. BC's highest rated recruit of the class, a three star, Palazzolo was consistently on the depth chart, but only made one start on the offensive line. Consistently a special teamer. (Other offers: UConn, Pitt)

Nolan Borgersen- Wide Receiver. Broke all sorts of state receiving records in New Jersey, recruited by Ryan Day (when he was with BC), but got to Boston College and switched to defensive back. Played a decent amount, especially as a graduate student, but certainly not to the level of what many thought he could do coming out of high school. (Other offers: UCF, Temple, Maryland)

Tanner Karafa: Defensive Lineman. Not a player who I would consider "above average", Karafa was however a starter for two years, and contributor for three. Was the starting defensive tackle in 2019, on a defense that really struggled, not really an explosive weapon on defense. (Other offers: Kentucky, UVA, VT)

Ben Glines: Wide Receiver. Had one big season with Boston College in 2018, where he took over at running back for a game after the injury to AJ Dillon. However, his senior year, he was mainly forgotten, played some special teams. (Other offers: Akron, Toledo, Western Michigan)

Sharieff Grice: Running Back. Was set to become the starting linebacker, when injuries derailed his career and forced him out of football. Had some playing time on special teams. (Other offers: Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple)

Chris Garrison- Tight End. He looked like he was going to become a major target for the offense before a gruesome injury derailed his sophomore season. Came back, made some plays, but was never really the same. (Other offers: Maryland and UMass)

Busts - Never made a big impact or left the team without ever seeing playing time

Chase Pankey- Wide Receiver. Never played a down at Boston College, transferred multiple times, including Illinois State before ultimately ending up at Mount St. Joseph. (Other offers: Buffalo, Ball State, Marshall, Bowling Green)

Elijah Robinson- Quarterback. Boston College looked like they had something in the converted wide receiver, who had 11 receptions as a freshman. But in the following three years he had one total reception for 11 yards. Went from what looked like a solid wide receiver, to hurt, to looked over on the depth chart. (Other offers: Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers, Temple, UVA)

Jordan Gowins- Running Back. Played one season with Boston College before transferring to Stony Brook. (Other offers: Stony Brook, Toledo)

Wyatt Knopfke- Offensive Lineman. Coming out of Florida, there seemed like a chance that he would be the next big Boston College offensive lineman. It never materialized, as he never started a game with the Eagles. (Other offers include: Miami, Kentucky)

Jimmy Martin - Linebacker. Came to Boston College as a linebacker, moved to long snapper, then he disappeared after his sophomore season. Can't find any information on where he landed but he wasn't with BC. (Other offers: Duke, FIU, Western Michigan).