Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: June 4, 2022

Boston College opens up their official visit calendar next week, but the news has been coming in at a rapid pace of late. Here are some important news and tidbits about BC recruiting.

* '24 four star defensive end Deshon Dodson was on campus for an unofficial visit on Thursday. The Neumann Goretti (PA) student, already is racking up some impressive offers from Miami & Nebraska. Good for BC to get in early with the highly sought after recruit. We are in the process of setting up an interview with the defensive end soon.

* Even though Boston College hasn't had any official visits the past two weeks, the staff has been very busy. The coaching staff has been on the road, checking out camps in Ohio, and a super camp at SMU. This should lead to a handful of new offers, and already has produced two, including one to '24 OH running back Sean Patrick, and '25 ATH Zaiare Stevens also of Ohio. Expect more offers to trickle in over the next few days.

* Have said that Boston College wasn't done looking at tight ends for the upcoming class, and the updates prove this correct. Camp Magee, a three star '23 tight end from Edgewater in Florida, has announce three official visits and BC is one of them. He is scheduled to check out Northwestern (June 3), Vanderbilt (June 10) and BC on June 24. Given the final three, and how many recruits have recency bias, have to like the Eagles chances here.

* Marquise Collins, a '23 three star running back from College Station in Texas has announced Boston College in his final five. He has been very high on the Eagles for a while now. The odd little nugget here, is that the Texas native has yet to set an official visit date to BC yet. He has already done that with two of his other finalists (Duke & Utah).

* Boston College has always been in the thick of things with St. Frances Academy in Maryland, and this week they laid the foundation for even more future success. The Eagles has '25 DB Blake Woodby on campus for an unofficial visit. As mentioned here dozens of times, assistant head coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim has an amazing relationship with the school, and it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility that BC lands at least one kid from SFA each class.

* BC is going to be VERY busy over the next three weeks with loads of official visitors pouring onto campus. We will have updates on all these visits as soon as we connect with the recruits.