Boston College Commitments June 2021

Full Visitors List For Today's Boston College Football Recruiting BBQ

Here are all the recruits who are coming to today's event.
Today Boston College is holding their annual recruiting BBQ event at Chestnut Hill. This event brings in loads of recruits from around the country on campus. Here is the official list of visitors to today's event. 

Peter Delaportas - Quarterback - '22- Boston College commit
Noah Clifford- Offensive Lineman - '22- Boston College commit
Jack Funke- Offensive Lineman - '22- Boston College commit
Matt Ragan- Tight End- '22- Boston College commit
Joe Griffin II- Wide Receiver- '22- Boston College commit
Kwan Williams- Defensive Lineman- '22- Boston College commit
Ismael Zamor- Wide Receiver- '22- Boston College commit

Dom Foster- Defensive Back- '22- From Ohio
Josiah Griffin- Defensive Lineman- '23- From Springfield (MA)
Andrew Rappleyea- Tight End- '23- Milton Academy (MA)
Ronan Hanafin- Linebacker- '23- Cambridge (MA)
Preston Zinter- Tight End- '23- Somerville (MA)
Moussa Kane- ATH- '23- Blairstown (NJ)
Oumar Conde- Defensive End- '22- New York
Dante Lovett- Defensive Back- '23- DeMatha Catholic (MD)
Adon Shuler- Athlete- '23- Irvington (NJ)
Antonio Cotman Jr.- Cornerback- '23- Life Academy (VA)
Jaylen McClain- 'Cornerback '24- New Jersey
Lincoln Beal- LB/FB '23- Andover (MA)
Datrell Jones- RB '23- Catholic Memorial (MA)

We will have full recap from various recruits after the event. And will talk more about the various recruits on the Discord or Premium Messageboard. Make sure to sign up! 

