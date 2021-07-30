Full Visitors List For Today's Boston College Football Recruiting BBQ

Here are all the recruits who are coming to today's event.

Today Boston College is holding their annual recruiting BBQ event at Chestnut Hill. This event brings in loads of recruits from around the country on campus. Here is the official list of visitors to today's event.

Peter Delaportas - Quarterback - '22- Boston College commit

Noah Clifford- Offensive Lineman - '22- Boston College commit

Jack Funke- Offensive Lineman - '22- Boston College commit

Matt Ragan- Tight End- '22- Boston College commit

Joe Griffin II- Wide Receiver- '22- Boston College commit

Kwan Williams- Defensive Lineman- '22- Boston College commit

Ismael Zamor- Wide Receiver- '22- Boston College commit

Dom Foster- Defensive Back- '22- From Ohio

Josiah Griffin- Defensive Lineman- '23- From Springfield (MA)

Andrew Rappleyea- Tight End- '23- Milton Academy (MA)

Ronan Hanafin- Linebacker- '23- Cambridge (MA)

Preston Zinter- Tight End- '23- Somerville (MA)

Moussa Kane- ATH- '23- Blairstown (NJ)

Oumar Conde- Defensive End- '22- New York

Dante Lovett- Defensive Back- '23- DeMatha Catholic (MD)

Adon Shuler- Athlete- '23- Irvington (NJ)

Antonio Cotman Jr.- Cornerback- '23- Life Academy (VA)

Jaylen McClain- 'Cornerback '24- New Jersey

Lincoln Beal- LB/FB '23- Andover (MA)

Datrell Jones- RB '23- Catholic Memorial (MA)

We will have full recap from various recruits after the event.