'23 Defensive End Desmond Umeozulu Talks BC Offer

Desmond Umeozulu, a '23 defensive end from Charles Herbert HS in Marlboro (MD), recently received an offer from the Boston College Eagles. A junior, Umeozulu is not currently ranked by 247sports.com, and holds offers from the Eagles, Maryland and Old Dominion. We spoke to him shortly after his offer.

Coming from Maryland it was assistant head coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim that originally connected. "I began a phone call with Coach Aazar Abdul Rahim and we chopped it up about the DMV because he grew up here and we talked about what direction the coaches are trying to move towards offering kids from the DMV." Rahim has been integral for Boston College's success in the DMV area landing recruits like Kwan Williams, Clinton Burton Jr. and Emmett Morehead.

Boston College uses a two coach approach when talking to recruits. Usually it's an area coach, in this case Abdul-Rahim, along with the position coach. "After our conversation he transferred me to Coach (Vince) Oghobaase and we talked about what it’s like at Boston College and the path their trying to pave and what it would mean for me to go and see a game and visit Boston College." The two had a lengthy conversation, that ended with a scholarship offer. "He told me that if I’m trying to grow as a man academically physically and mentally, Boston College is where I need to be. He ended the conversation by giving me a full scholarship offer to Boston College."

Even though it's just the start of their relationship, the 6-5 220lb Umeozulu was impressed with Jeff Hafley's program and the school in general. "I think it’s a great school to further my education and my football career." he explained. "It seems like a loving culture the coaches had a 30 minute conversation with me just talking about life itself and not just what they could do for me."

Umeozulu plans to visit Boston College this winter. The Eagles currently do not have a commitment at defensive end for the Class of '23.