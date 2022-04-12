Monday Musings: Spring Game Visitors, Offensive Line & More

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel, and our PREMIUM BOARDS for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

1. The visitor list for the Spring Game wasn't as big as one may expect. And given the lackluster fan attendance, this wasn't a bad thing. Last thing Jeff Hafley wants to do is show a tiny crowd at the game. Connor Cox, a '23 tight end from The Bolles School in Florida was at the game with his family.

Case Mankins, DL from MA

2. There were a lot of local recruits at the game as well. Most don't hold BC offers. Interesting name that was there was Case Mankins, son of New England Patriots offensive lineman Logan Mankins. The younger Mankins is a defensive end from the area. He doesn't have an offer to any programs right now,.

3. One name that Boston College fans always ask about is former four star offensive lineman Kevin Pyne. He only appeared in the second half of the spring game with the third teams, and walkons. Just watching it didn't seem like he will be on the field anytime soon.

3. There has been buzz that one of the big local recruits was on campus for the spring game. Until I can get this confirmed (I'm asking around), I am going to leave this as a blind item.

4. For folks asking about Boston College basketball and the Class of '23, a name to watch for is TJ Power. The Worcester Academy junior, a four star power forward, received an offer from Xavier this past week. The staff seems really high on him, it'll be interesting to see the Eagles can make it past teams like Iowa, Georgia Tech and Georgetown.

5. Boston College continues their push for St. John's Bosco OL Raymond Pulido. A 6'7 350 OL, Pulido is a three star offensive lineman with a very good offer sheet. Coach Guges has yet to land an offensive lineman, and this "big dog" may be the perfect fit. He's huge, physical and a mauler, and one that is rising up the recruiting rankings quickly.

6. Just going to throw this out there. Emmett Morehead looks like he is projecting perfectly to be the starter in 2023, and a good one at that.