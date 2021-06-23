Sports Illustrated home
ACC Network High On Boston College Football

ACC Network High On Boston College Football

Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: June 22, 2021

A detailed look at some of the big topics around Boston College football recruiting.
Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff.

It's been a busy week for college football recruiting, and specifically around Boston College. Let's take a look around the world of BC football recruiting. 

* There are still a couple of visitors that are coming to campus this week. Four star safety Austin Brown, who has been searched for a date, is in fact going to make his way to campus. He was in Ann Arbor checking out Michigan last weekend. In addition as we mentioned before Lance Holtzclaw, a defensive end out of Mesa (AZ) and originally from Massachusetts will be on campus today. 

* Speaking of Holtzclaw, some folks have asked if it came down to Holtzclaw or Donovan Spellman, who would the Eagles take? It should be Holtzclaw at this point. 

* There is still a mystery commitment from last weekend that has yet to announce, but the staff went crazy about on Twitter. This is one of those cases, I know who it is (don't worry it's a name you'll be happy about) but I have to keep it secret.

* Akhoury Lyde a three star defensive back from New Jersey committed to the Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday. He was originally scheduled to visit Boston College last weekend, but the visit was cancelled. Believe there were other defensive backs that the Eagles had higher on their board and decided to move on those targets.

* Max Cabana and Johnny Garrett both '22 offensive linemen from Massachusetts are going to head elsewhere. Cabana announced his commitment to Louisville and Garrett to Virginia Tech. Don't read too much into this. This was simply a case where BC had other targets higher on their boards and didn't offer or push for either, and let them leave, kind of like '23 linebacker Tyler Martin. This was NOT a case of BC losing a local recruit.

* Even with running backs Alex Broome and CJ Clinkscales committed to the Eagles, there is still room for a third running back we have learned. Cam Barfield from Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman was on campus last weekend and could be that back. 

