Who Could Be Next After Sione Hala's Commitment?

Boston College struck again on Friday with the commitment of four star safety Sione Hala out of St. John's Bosco in California. With their thirteen recruit on board, who could be the next to pull the trigger? Here are our top five choices.

1. Alex Broome - Running Back, Lipscomb Academy, Tennessee.

Boston College has a visit from the running back coming up on June 18th, and he could be a prime candidate to pull the trigger. BC is pushing hard for the back, to pair him up with CJ Clinkscales in this group. With not a ton of big offers on his plate, Broome could pull the trigger after his visit. (Three star according to 247sports.com)

2. Donovan Spellman - Defensive Lineman, Clayton (NC)

Boston College's offer was a big deal for the three star lineman out of North Carolina who confessed to being emotional after talking to the coaches. Like Broome, he has a visit around the corner, and of any players who are visiting, I'd put him near the top of the list of players who could pull the trigger quickly.

3. Noble Thomas, Defensive Back, Orange City (FL)

BC struck early with the defensive back out of Florida. Since then, he has received other offers but recently put BC in his top grouping. Have to think that getting in and forming a relationship early was a good move. Like everyone else he is visiting soon, and could pull the trigger by the end of June.

4. Jimmy Scott, Defensive End, Buffalo (NY)

Boston College has played it slow so far at the defensive end position, but Scott has been a name that has been consistently on their list. Since he decommitted from Tennessee he reports that he has been in contact with the Eagles staff frequently and will be visiting soon as well. Might take a little bit more time as he has other visits scheduled as well, but like where BC is with the defensive end.

5. VJ Payne, Linebacker/Safety, Buford (GA)

This is an interest one to watch, because it sounds like Hala could play the linebacker/safety hybrid. If they take two at that position, then Payne is a great option, but if not, maybe his spot is gone? Worth keeping an eye on. Still has not had an official visit set up, but has been to Boston College.