Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: July 7, 2021

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

With BC recruiting slowing down after last weekend's news, here is where the world of BC recruiting currently stands

* After the commitments of defensive linemen Gilbert Tongrongou and Kivon Wright, Boston College sits at 22 commitments. With only a handful of spots left, the Eagles probably will only take a few more recruits. Here are some names to watch for as the month of July continues.

VJ Payne - Safety/Linebacker, Buford (GA)

Teammates with BC commit CJ Clinkscales, Payne has been a name that has been linked to Boston College for a while now. BC is still in on him, and he is currently a take if he was to pull the trigger. He is at a position of need, the Eagles only have Sione Hala who can play both of these positions. Of any name on this list, Payne is the one I feel most confident will be with Boston College when this is all said and done.

Cam Johnson- Cornerback, St. Frances Academy (MD)

The four star cornerback has become the hot topic amongst BC recruit-niks, who are all hoping that he chooses the Eagles. From a newly created Eagles hotbed, Johnson has a good relationship with Aazaar Abdul Rahim, who has been the closer for many of BC's big time recruits. But he is tight with Virginia Tech too, where he had a solid commitment. Will he shoot for BC and the established DB coach? Or will he stay closer to home? Right now it's anyones guess.

Zilan Williams- Cornerback, Dematha Catholic

A recent offer that caught the staff's attention at the Penn State camp. Has legit burner speed and could be a real steal if the Eagles can land him.

* One name that was hot for a while was Utah linebacker Harrison Taggart, have been told that he is not currently being pursued. Oumar Conde, a defensive end from New York is also a name that currently is not a take for the Eagles.

* Donovan Spellman committed to Appalachian State this week. We had told you his spot basically was taken by Wright and Tongrongou. Lance Holtzclaw is committing this Friday as well, don't expect him to choose Boston College.

* Decommitments are going to happen. The staff knows this too. So you may see a few names pop up with new offers, as BC tries to protect themselves if they lose a player. There is no golden rule to figure out what recruit may stray, but it's always worth keeping an eye on a recruit if they receive an offer from a big program, or school closer to home.

* Will Hardy, a '22 athlete is the one name that could be on the flip watch list. He is currently committed to UVA but received an offer from Boston College in the middle of June. There could be other names, and I wouldn't be surprised if BC gets at least one flip before the end of this cycle. In fact I would bank on it. I'll pay attention to visit lists and see if there is a surprise, and you will be the first to know it.

* Also don't be surprised if there is a commitment that comes out of nowhere. While we (along with most other sites) can tell you about the kids that are vocal on social media, or through our sources, there will always be a name that comes completely out of nowhere. They might do their visit without posting about, try to keep it as quiet as possible. It's just the style of the recruit. We will monitor and try to find these recruits, but that's part of the fun, sometimes they surprise all of us!

We now have a members only Discord Channel, along with a portion of our messageboard exclusively for members. They both will have the same information and access to our staff, it all just depends on what your preference is. Make sure to click the links above to sign up! They are free with your premium membership.