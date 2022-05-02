Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: May 2, 2022

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel, and our PREMIUM BOARDS for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!



Kahlil Ali Names Top 5

Later on today we will have a basic article up on three star safety Kahlil Ali out of Pennsauken, New Jersey. He has a final five of WVU, Pitt, Louisville, BC & Pitt. But here is the inside scoop on where BC stands with the highly sought after safety. Louisville has a strong family connection with Ali, I believe a cousin plays there. They are probably near the top of his list. WVU is also firmly in play as well, but don't count out Boston College. He has official visit set up to Chestnut Hill, which could vault BC towards the top.

Jordan Morant?

The internet was abuzz yesterday with rumors that Michigan safety Jordan Morant was transferring to Boston College. The former four star recruit out of New Jersey put something out on Tik Tok that certainly looked like he was heading to Chestnut Hill, but he quickly walked it back. That's not to mean this isn't happening, but he isn't signed yet. I have reached out to BC for confirmation, but have yet to receive anything. Consider this a storyline to watch.

Trio of former BC decommits hit transfer portal

For those who like to monitor former BC targets, a trio of BC decommits hit the transfer portal this weekend. Defensive back Marvin Martin who played for Kansas State entered after his sophomore year, he was originally committed to BC. Shawn Gates, who signed with Boston College but left the program for Utah State, is in the portal as well. Finally, and probably most interesting, is four star defensive lineman Andre Porter of St. Frances Academy has entered the portal after one year at Maryland. Whether BC has any interest still basically goes back to how the relationships ended. And that is between the recruit and the school.

Shelton Lewis is a Name to Watch

Stockbridge (GA) defensive back Shelton Lewis named his Top 5 last, a group that consisted of Arkansas, UNC, Vanderbilt, BC and Pitt. While only considered a three star recruit at this point, Lewis is also a track star who does sprints for the team. If Hafley wants to improve team speed he would be a must get for the squad.

Local Recruits Watch

Just a quick update on where the Eagles stand with local recruits. Still don't get the sense they are in good shape with either of the remaining elites (Ronan Hanafin, Samson Okunlola). Like their chances with Josaiah Griffin, brother of commit Joseph Griffin II.

Jordan Mayer is Most Likely Gone

While he certainly was polite about decommitting, former BC commit EDGE Jordan Mayer clearly is looking past Boston College. It doesn't seem like a recommitment will be in the works at any point.