'22 Arkansas Athlete Trent Bennett "Stunned" by Boston College Offer
A.J. Black
Boston College made a new offer earlier this week, this time to '22 Little Rock, Arkansas athlete Trent Bennett.
Bennett, a rising junior at Plano High School, currently is unrated and holds an offer from Colorado. Don't read too much into not being rated, as most recruiting services have yet to analyze the bulk of the Class of '22. BC Bulletin spoke with Bennett shortly after his offer to get his perspective on his recruitment to this point.