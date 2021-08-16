How Does Boston College Close Out Their Recruiting Class of '22?

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

On Saturday, Boston College cornerback target Cam Johnson announced his commitment to Virginia Tech, seemingly ending his long relationship with the Eagles. With his decision goes one of Jeff Hafley's staff last remaining targets. However, that doesn't mean the Eagles are standing pat with their 22 current commitments. They are going to continue to work the recruiting trails in case of decommitments, flips and to fill the last few roles.

There have been plenty of names still linked to the Eagles. One name, Nathan Vail, an athlete from Georgia, has already set his commitment date, and per my source, he will not be choosing Boston College. The Eagles had other recruits higher on their board, and moved on to other targets. The same at this time can be said of cornerback Zilan Williams from DeMatha Catholic. That recruitment has also dried up.

Two names to continue to watch for are Andre Roye and VJ Payne. Payne, a safety from Buford, GA has already visited Chestnut Hill twice, and is still a target for the Eagles. Roye from St. Frances Academy (MD) is still someone Boston College is interested in, having shown off his official offer on Twitter, but at this time he announced his top schools, and the Eagles were not on them.

So where does that leave Boston College?

From people I've talked to, the Eagles are going to be very selective with their remaining scholarships for the Class of '22. Don't expect them to just give them out to fliers at this point. From my perspective they are trying to keep their options open in case a committed player that they value becomes interested in the Eagles later in the cycle. Remember Boston College last year landed flips from Bryce Steele (South Carolina), CJ Burton (Florida) and Casey Phinney (Michigan). If Boston College plays well this season like many predict, some of these recruits committed elsewhere may change their mind, and it looks like the staff wants to make sure they can still take them (if the staff is still interested).

