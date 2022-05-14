Boston College Recruiting Notebook: May 14, 2022

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel, and our PREMIUM BOARDS for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

The offers keep coming for Boston College football, but there also has been some news regarding visits and more. We have all the latest here including some transfer news.

* '23 five star offensive lineman Samson Okunlola of Thayer Academy (MA) was on campus yesterday. This is great, he tweeted about "the hometown team" but I wouldn't read too much into this. He was there on an unofficial with some of his teammates, and he has already announced his official visit schedule which does not include Boston College. While I don't think this is a closed case, I still put BC's odds as very remote.

* Cambridge wide receiver Ronan Hanafin is in fact going to take an official visit to Boston College. This is a major get for the Eagles, and even though he has offers from some major programs, don't count out BC. He has been on campus quite a bit. \

* An offensive lineman to watch is Michael Crounse out of DeMatha Catholic in Maryland. The three star recruit has a visit planned for BC on June 10-12. Also has offers from Cincinnati, Iowa State, Maryland, Michigan State, and West Virginia

* A handful of '23 recruits have announced their official visits and they are definitely names to get excited about. Shelton Lewis a three star defensive back from Stockwell (GA) will be checking out Chestnut Hill on June 10-12. Zachary Tobe a safety from Ocoee, FL and Nate Johnson from Clearwater FL will be at Boston College the same weekend. There are more names popping everyday and I will make sure to either post it here or on our messageboard/discord channel.

* In the transfer portal world, Jordan Morant a safety from Michigan who another site had rumored would end up at BC is now going to Duke. I think there is more to this story than just Morant, as his decision times out almost shortly after Daymon David a safety from Oregon entered the portal. Folks who followed BC's class of '21 remember he was a four star recruit who had BC in his final grouping but picked Oregon. I would not be surprised at all if he ends up at BC.

* Other than safety, the position I have seen BC going after with some regularity in the portal is offensive guard. Dmitri Emmanuel, a graduate transfer guard from Charlotte received an offer from the Eagles on Friday. He's not the first offensive lineman that BC has offered in the portal since the end of the 2021 season. They offered a transfer from Northern Colorado earlier this offseason and an SEC transfer as well. Whether this is to compete for a starting job, or provide depth is unknown. Have to imagine it's the latter, as if it was to start, more players may jump at it.

* Really interesting article in 247sports.com, last week about four star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant of California. He has some big schools, especially local that are pushing for him, but some of the things he has to say about BC is eye opening. It looks like they are firmly in the discussion here.