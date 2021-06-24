Commitment Evaluation: '22 Offensive Lineman Jude Bowry

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

On Thursday, Boston College landed their fourth commitment coming from their big recruitment week in Chestnut Hill. '22 offensive lineman Jude Bowry pledged to Jeff Hafley and his staff

Prospect: Jude Bowry

Position: Offensive Lineman

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 280 pounds

School: St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, MD

Frame: When I look at Bowry's frame I see more of a guard than a tackle (the position he was listed as on 247). If he was to stay at tackle, he would be more on the smaller side unless he bulked up, which he can certainly do, but he is built like a guard. Add another twenty pound of bulk and he should be the perfect size of a collegiate offensive line man.

Athleticism: Watching his film and you just see the raw power of Jude Bowry. He absolutely mauls some of the smaller defensive linemen that he goes against, and makes it look easy. See a lot of the reliance on power to win man to man battles throughout his film.

Polish: This is where the coaching staff will need to come in. Bowry is, like many Boston College offensive linemen, very raw. While he can get away with using his power to slow down defenders at the high school level, he will need more technique at the next level. Offensive line coach Matt Applebaum will need to work on his technique, leverage and footwork.

Final Thoughts: Jude Bowry has all the tools to become an ACC level offensive lineman. Strong with a mean streak, but athletic, he is the prototypical offensive lineman that Jeff Hafley's staff has been targeting in this class. With some good coaching, and development this commitment has the markings of a multi-year starter for the Eagles.

Also continuing to build a pipeline with St. Frances Academy is always a good thing.

Photo courtesy of Jude Bowry and BCeagles.com