Growing Visitor List For This Weekend

What names are coming to Chestnut Hill? The list is big and continues to grow

Boston College football has been quiet on the recruiting front over the past two weeks due to spring break. The football team itself has not practiced and therefore were not hosting any recruits. However, with practice resuming, the campus should be buzzing this weekend with recruits.

So far here are the names of '23 and '24 recruits that have announced their official and unofficial visits to Chestnut Hill. I will continue to update this with names as they arrive.

Shawn Battle, DB/ATH, Neumann Goretti (PA), '23. A high three star defensive back, Battle announced on Twitter this weekend that he will be visiting Chestnut Hill. A 5-11 DB, Battle also has offers from NC State, Oregon, UVA, and Maryland.

Jackson Carver, TE, Loomis Chaffee (CT), '23. Originally playing in Indiana, the three star tight end moved over to Connecticut to play his final season of high school ball. Thinks highly of Boston College, which may help their chances as they compete against offers from Wisconsin, Louisville, Iowa and UVA.

Jordan Mayer, Edge, Thomas Jefferson (PA), '23. Not ranked yet by 247sports.com, Mayer has put together an offer sheet that includes multiple G5 programs along with Rutgers.

London Montgomery, RB, Scranton Prep (PA), '23. A three star running back, bordering on four star. Recently received an offer from Penn State, his "dream school", which might take BC out of the picture. But the fact that he is still visiting Chestnut Hill speaks volumes.

Jasire Peterson, OL, Union City (NJ), '24. A four star offensive lineman, Peterson who plays tackle, also holds offers from Rutgers and West Virginia.

Jaeden Skeete, WR, Catholic Memorial (MA), '23. Committed to Boston College, was part of the CM trio who pledged back in 2021. Now down to a duo, Skeete hasn't seen interest from other programs like Boubacar Traore and Datrell Jones have.

Darius Taylor, RB/ATH, Walled Lake Michigan, '23: Mentioned in our running back series, Taylor, a three star running back has offers from a variety of MAC schools along with Rutgers and Kansas

