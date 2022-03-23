Visitor List for Upcoming Week (March 23, 2022)

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel, and our PREMIUM BOARDS for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Last weekend Boston College had a large contingency on campus to visit the football team, campus and staff. The Eagles ended up landing two commitments, in EDGE Jordan Mayer and IDL Eryx Daugherty. Here is our list of visitors heading to Chestnut Hill this weekend.

This is our growing list, make sure to stop by throughout the week, for updates.

Tawfiq Byard- Safety - DeMatha Catholic (MD)

Byard, a three star safety from DeMatha Catholic, the school that produces some big talent including BC offensive lineman Dwayne Allick. Has a strong offer list that includes West Virginia, Ole Miss, Louisville, Temple, UConn and some MAC schools.

Brian Simms - EDGE - St. Frances Academy (MD)

Simms is an intriguing edge defender, from St. Frances Academy a hot bed for Aazaar Abdul Rahim and the Eagles. Also holds offers from Penn State (though not sure if he is a take there or not), and Bowling Green and Buffalo.

Carter Davis - Safety- Mount Saint Joseph - Baltimore (MD)

Smaller offer list for Davis who has offers from Maryland, Liberty, Bowling Green and UConn. A three star according to 247sports.com