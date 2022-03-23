Skip to main content
Vinny DePalma Boston College Linebacker Spring Practice 2022

Visitor List for Upcoming Week (March 23, 2022)

Last weekend Boston College had a large contingency on campus to visit the football team, campus and staff. The Eagles ended up landing two commitments, in EDGE Jordan Mayer and IDL Eryx Daugherty. Here is our list of visitors heading to Chestnut Hill this weekend. 

TawfiqByard

Tawfiq Byard- Safety - DeMatha Catholic (MD)

Byard, a three star safety from DeMatha Catholic, the school that produces some big talent including BC offensive lineman Dwayne Allick. Has a strong offer list that includes West Virginia, Ole Miss, Louisville, Temple, UConn and some MAC schools. 

