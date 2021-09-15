'23 DE Brian Simms III "Proud" of Boston College Offer

The Eagles are active again at St. Frances Academy, learn about what the junior thinks of the Eagles.

In August, Boston College offered '23 defensive end Brian "Mook" Simms III out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore (MD). Currently not ranked by 247sports.com, Simms a 6-5 defensive end first offer came from the Eagles, and has been relatively quiet since.

After receiving his offer Simms spoke to us about his relationship with the program, and what this offer meant to him.

It was the physical characteristics of Simms that caught Boston College's attention according to the recruit. "My coach at SFA had actually called me and told me that BC wanted to offer me," he explained. "Just off my height and weight." Being his first offer, the impact on the recruit was clear. "My offer was the best thing that has happened to me, I'm proud to say BC has offered me."

The program itself also caught Simms' attention. "I love the football program and the school," he expressed. " I can't wait to have a visit up there and really learn about BC."

One of the biggest success stories in the young tenure of Jeff Hafley has to be the pipeline he, and his assistant head coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim have opened in the DMV. More specifically, the pair have done incredibly well at St. Frances Academy, a powerhouse program in Baltimore (MD), landing commitments from Clinton Burton Jr., Jamal Hood, and Jude Bowry.

These recruits and current players have been in Simms' ear. "Many teammates talk to me about Boston College and how they made them feel like home," and junior made a proclamation. "BC is going to be in my top 5."

