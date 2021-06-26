Commitment Evaluation: '22 Running Back Cam Barfield

Looking at BC's newest commitment, and working out how he will fit in the offense.

On Thursday, Boston College landed yet another commitment coming from their big recruitment week in Chestnut Hill. '22 running back Cam Barfield pledged to the Eagles.

Prospect: Cam Barfield

Position: Running Back

Vitals: 5-foot-8, 185 pounds

School: Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas (NV)

Frame: Barfield is the third running back to commit to Jeff Hafley's Class of '22, and the third running back that is more of a scat back. At 5'8 he is easily one of the smallest players on the team, but his film showcased a smaller player that isn't afraid of taking or putting on a hit. He doesn't shy away from contact, both blocking and with the ball. He doesn't seem afraid to challenge big players to try and make a tackle.

Athleticism: This is the area that makes Barfield so dangerous. Given open space, he can find small seams and turn them into big gains. His combination of agility, break away speed and small frame makes him incredibly challenging to tackle. Home run threat every time he touches the ball.

Polish: His film showcased his ability to not only run the ball, but participate in pass block and as a pass catching back. Of course he is playing high school ball, so he will need some seasoning at the collegiate level, but could step in quickly to play in Frank Cignetti's offense.

Final Thoughts: With a trio of running backs, it is clear that Jeff Hafley and Frank Cignetti are moving towards a new type of running back. Gone are the Andre Williams/AJ Dillon/David Bailey power backs, the Eagles are now heading more towards the multi threat speed backs. These backs can do a myriad of things, from running the ball, to flexing out to add another wide receiver, or catch the ball out of the backfield. This multi-dimensional approach seems like a perfect for Barfield.

Hafley has stressed the emphasis on speed and Barfield fits that mold. How he fits in the offense remains to be seen, but with speed like this, Cam Barfield could be used in a variety of roles on the field.