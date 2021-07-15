Boston College Target Scouting Report: CB Cam Johnson

Boston College currently sits at 22 recruits for the upcoming Class of '22. The team only has a few remaining spots left, and can be selective on who they choose. One of the biggest names on their board is defensive back Cam Johnson, a four star out of St. Frances Academy in Maryland. Here is our scouting report on the target.

Name: Cam Johnson

Position: Defensive Back

Height: 6'0

Weight: 165 pounds

247 Ranking: Four Stars, 8th ranked recruit in Maryland

Rivals Ranking: Three Stars, 14th ranked recruit in Maryland

Other Offers: Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, West Virginia, Arizona State, Illinois, Maryland

Main Recruiter: Aazaar Abdul Rahim

Highlights:

Scouting Report: Johnson is a defensive back that has all the tools to be successful at the collegiate level. Watching him in coverage, he is instinctive and seems to be able to run the route as well as the receiver, and uses good body leverage and hands to force incomplete passes or tip the pass. Good size at 6'0 for a cornerback, solid speed. If Boston College could get him to BC, he would be just another weapon in a defensive backfield that continues to get top notch recruits like Jalen Cheek, Shawn Asbury, Sione Hala, Jamal Hood and CJ Burton Jr.

What Does BC Have Going For Them? A great relationship with defensive back coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim is clearly a big factor. BC has been a major factor at St. Frances Academy, and that could play a role here as the Eagles try to close out this recruit.

Biggest Threat? Virginia Tech. The Hokies reportedly had a great visit with Johnson.

Will Boston College Land Him? The longer this recruitment drags on the better I think BC's chances are. I have projected all year that VT is going to have a tough year and that Justin Fuente's seat is going to be red hot all year. Johnson will see this, and if the Hokies struggle, it will make his decision that much easier. If he chooses to decide earlier, and he chooses VT, BC could still flip him later on.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com