Decision Primer: ‘22 Cornerback Cam Johnson

Our preview and prediction for this four star defensive back out of St. Frances Academy in Maryland

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

There are only a few more scholarships left for the 2022 recruiting class, and the targets are slimming, with none more important than four defensive back Cam Johnson of Baltimore (MD). Will he choose the Eagles when he decides on Saturday? Let’s discuss

The Vitals:

Name: Cam Johnson

Height: 6-0

Weight: 165

From: Baltimore, MD

High School: St. Frances Academy

Rivals Ranking: Four Star

247 Ranking: Four Star

Boston College Visit: June 25

Other Contenders: Virginia Tech





Cornerbacks Committed to Boston College: Amari Jackson, Jamal Hood

Potential Other Cornerbacks Targeted: Zilan Williams (Dematha, MD)

Going For Boston College: Relationship with the staff is a big one for Johnson as he has a strong bond with both Jeff Hafley and defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim. The Eagles have pretty much planted their flag at St. Frances Academy in the past year with commitments from CJ Burton Jr., Jamal Hood and Jude Bowry. That connection may be enough to pull the Eagles through here.

Going Against Boston College: As good of a relationship as Johnson has with Hafley’s staff, he has as good of one with VT. He’s visited Blacksburg twice now, his most recent visit coming right before the dead period. That last visit might be the game changer.

Prediction: This is a tough one especially since Johnson has been pretty secretive during his recruitment. However the tea leaves all point to the Hokies. However, even if he picks VT, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Johnson flip to Boston College if the staff is still interested in him later in fall.

AJ's Prediction: Virginia Tech