September 12, 2021
SI All American September Team Rankings

Decision Primer: '22 Guard Chas Kelley

A look at one of BC's top targets who is announcing on Sunday
On Sunday, Chas Kelley of The Phelps School (PA) will be making his official announcement. The 6-5 guard has a handful of schools that he is considering, here is where he stands. 

The Vitals:

Name: Chas Kelley
Height: 6-5
Weight: 180
From: Houston, Texas
High School: Phelps School (PA)
Rivals Ranking: N/A
247 Ranking: N/A
Boston College Visit: September 7-9
Other Contenders: Butler, Ohio, Rutgers, George Mason, DePaul

Guard Depth Heading Into '22: Jaeden Zackery, Kanye Jones, DeMarr Langford, Makai Ashton Langford, Donald Hand Jr.

Going For Boston College: Kelley took an official visit to Boston College over the past week, and shortly after decided that he was ready to make an announcement. Has a strong relationship with the staff, and the visit looked like it went very well. He was scheduled to take a trip to DePaul next week, which makes it seem like they aren't still in the picture

Going Against Boston College: Kelley is doing his due diligence and reportedly just finished a trip to Butler, and if the Bulldogs want him it may be hard for him to say no to that.

Prediction: Kelley has seemed high on Boston College all along, and it appears as if the visit may have sealed the deal. Expect the Eagles to have their name announced and for Kelley and Hand to be the backcourt building blocks moving forward. 

Prediction: Boston College

