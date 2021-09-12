Decision Primer: '22 Guard Chas Kelley

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

On Sunday, Chas Kelley of The Phelps School (PA) will be making his official announcement. The 6-5 guard has a handful of schools that he is considering, here is where he stands.

The Vitals:

Name: Chas Kelley

Height: 6-5

Weight: 180

From: Houston, Texas

High School: Phelps School (PA)

Rivals Ranking: N/A

247 Ranking: N/A

Boston College Visit: September 7-9

Other Contenders: Butler, Ohio, Rutgers, George Mason, DePaul

Guard Depth Heading Into '22: Jaeden Zackery, Kanye Jones, DeMarr Langford, Makai Ashton Langford, Donald Hand Jr.

Going For Boston College: Kelley took an official visit to Boston College over the past week, and shortly after decided that he was ready to make an announcement. Has a strong relationship with the staff, and the visit looked like it went very well. He was scheduled to take a trip to DePaul next week, which makes it seem like they aren't still in the picture

Going Against Boston College: Kelley is doing his due diligence and reportedly just finished a trip to Butler, and if the Bulldogs want him it may be hard for him to say no to that.

Prediction: Kelley has seemed high on Boston College all along, and it appears as if the visit may have sealed the deal. Expect the Eagles to have their name announced and for Kelley and Hand to be the backcourt building blocks moving forward.

Prediction: Boston College