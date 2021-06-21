'22 DL Commit Clive Wilson Talks Boston College Commitment

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

It was one of the biggest weekend in Boston College recruiting, as four commitments pledged after a dozen recruits took their official and unofficial visits. Most of the names were expected, recruits who have been vocal about their offers and relationship with the school, but one committed that was a bit of surprise.

Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney defensive end Clive Wilson was a name that not many, this writer included, knew before this weekend. Looking at his offer list, it was hard to get a read on what kind of player he was, and why there was seemingly very little on him online. What we did know, was that he was a two star recruit per 247sports.com, camped at Kentucky last week and earned an offer, and played at a high school that just added football last year.

We were able to speak with Wilson last night after he returned from his visit to learn more about the defensive end, and why he chose the Eagles.

Boston College had been in touch with Wilson for a while, but it was the Walsh Football Showcase that sealed the deal. At the Ohio camp, Wilson spoke with special teams coordinator and Ohio recruiter Matt Thurin, while getting 1:1 time and working drills for the staff. Thurin along with Coach Vince Oghobaase offered shortly after the camp. "He is a monster" we were told about Wilson.

What stood out to Wilson? "I like the area, the football program has a family aspect that caught my attention, and I want to major in engineering which will be completed by the time I get on campus."

While BC and Kentucky were the only public offers. Wilson also said that he had major interest from West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Toledo. When it came to making a decision, his high school coaches told him to make a pros and cons list. "When it came to making the decision, I made the pros and cons list for Boston College and there were no cons." From there, he made his decision and committed to Jeff Hafley and his staff.

"I just knew it was the right place," Wilson concluded.