'25 QB Cole Geer Reacts to "Awesome Time" at BC Camp, New Offer

The big weekends of official visits are coming, but Boston College was busy last weekend hosting loads of potential recruits at camps held on campus. '25 quarterback Cole Geer of Deerfield Academy (MA) was one of those campers at BC, and he performed so well that he received an offer from Jeff Hafley and his staff.

BC Bulletin spoke with Geer shortly after his visit and offer.

"It was an awesome time," he explained. This wasn't Geer's first time on campus. "I made my way up there this past March for a Junior Day." His first trip to BC left an impression, and the sophomore was very much looking forward to returning to check out the campus more. "I have been waiting for yesterday to get back on campus. It truly is a great spot and cant wait for my relationship to grow with Boston College."

As a quarterback, Geer is already getting a lot of attention. He has offers currently from UConn, UMass, Virginia Tech and now Boston College. At the camp, the coaching staff put him through multiple drills to see how he reacted.

"It was a great time, I noticed the BC staff put me in front for every drill. Making me set the example," Geer told BC Bulletin. "We started with some agility drills, such as the three cone drill and some bag work."

The way the camp was run also caught the attention of the recruit. Hafley, who has always said that every position on campus is an open competition, brought that same level of intensity to his camp. "I loved how the staff made everything a competition," Geer said. "After some time competing with all the other quarterbacks we moved to individual positional stuff in the stadium."

Quarterbacks coach Steve Shimko (now in a new role) took extra notice of Geer, working him through various drills. Geer talked about throwing on the run, working with the wide receivers. "This is where the fun started," the quarterback explained. "Coach Shimko has me go first, with every drill throw etc. after about an hour of running concepts and different routes we moved to 1 on 1."

After the workout, Geer met with Hafley, where he received his official offer from the Eagles. Clearly the offer meant a lot to the young quarterback. "Coach Hafley is an amazing person, he makes sure he has a relationship with everyone and he truly cares about the program and where it is headed," he concluded.