'24 DL Deshon Dodson Sees Boston College Program "Full of Energy"

June is about to turn into a major recruiting month for the Class of '23 and Boston College. But the Eagles are still hosting a handful of '24 and '25 recruits, who are getting their first taste of Jeff Hafley's staff, program and Chestnut Hill. On Friday, '24 Neumann Gorretti defensive lineman Deshon Dodson was on campus to take an unofficial visit with the Eagles. He is teammates of recently committed defensive back Shawn Battle.

The 6-5 270 defensive end is ranked a four star by 247sports.com Composite ranking system and has offers from Miami, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Penn State, West Virginia and Ole Miss. We caught up with Dodson shortly after his visit to talk about his impressions.

"I got to see around the campus, the fields, and the coaches offices to meet the coaches," he told BC Bulletin. Head coach Jeff Hafley has stressed that in interviews that he wants to build a strong culture at Boston College, and that stuck out to Dodson. "What impressed me the most was the environment and the positivity."

The coaching staff met with Dodson as well during his visit. While some of the staff were still on the road, he got a taste of what they were like. "They are generous ,full of energy, motivational, and funny," he said about his interactions with Hafley and Co.

It still very early in Dodson's recruiting journey, and his unofficial to Boston College was only his second time checking out a school in person. He explained that there are no schools that are truly standing out yet because he is just getting to know them all. But the Phiadelphia native eluded to returning again. He didn't get a chance to check out the city of Boston itself, but said "when I come back down, I definitely will."

Boston College currently has one commitment for the Class of '24, Christian Zamor an athlete from Massachusetts.

