August 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingForumsBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SubscribeSI.com
Search
Jeff Hafley Press Conference ACC Media Kickoff

Jeff Hafley Press Conference ACC Media Kickoff

Publish date:

'22 ATH Dom Foster: Decision Primer

A look at an athlete with a Boston College offer. Could Dom Foster end up in maroon and gold?
Author:

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

On Tuesday, '22 ATH Dom Foster (Warren, OH) will make his decision and commit to one of the schools that he is considering. Here is all the information you need before Foster makes his decision

The Vitals:

Name: Dom Foster
Height: 6-2
Weight: 175
From: Warren, Ohio
High School: Warren Harding High School
Rivals Ranking: Three Star
247 Ranking: Three Star
Boston College Visit: July 30
Other Contenders: Syracuse, Wake Forest, Virginia, MAC schools

Defensive Backs Committed to Boston College: Amari Jackson, Jamal Hood, Sione Hala

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Potential Other Cornerbacks Targeted: N/A

Going For Boston College: Foster took an unofficial visit to Boston College right before the dead period and really spoke highly of the trip. "“Every facility offers something different in a good way,” he expressed. “The campus is great, not too big not too little, so you can get everything you need right there

Going Against Boston College: Boston College only has a handful of spots left for the Class of '22, and according to my source they are going to be super selective on who they choose. They liked Foster coming out of his camp in Ohio, but he didn't take an official visit to BC, which could be a signal that they might prefer waiting before giving a committable offer. 

Prediction: My source at Syracuse say that the Orange are all in on Foster, and as many of you know "feeling the love" is something that recruits value highly. If Syracuse, a school that has done well with defensive backs, wants to push for Foster they are going to get him. At this point I don't think BC would push hard enough to get him to commit this early. 

AJ's Prediction: Syracuse

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to BC Bulletin Content

all_quarter_century_defensive_tackles-5ead8ba11c719e45265911eb_may_02_2020_15_11_58
Maroon & Gold+

'22 ATH Dom Foster: Decision Primer

JeffHafley
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Boston College News for August 18, 2021

isaacyiadom
Football

New York Giants Trade CB Isaac Yiadom to Green Bay Packers

USATSI_15049420_168388155_lowres
Football

ACC Positional Rankings: Linebackers

TravisLevy
Football

Boston College vs. UMass: Kickoff Time And TV Announced

PhilJurkovec
Football

Monday Practice News & Notes

zayflowers
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Boston College News for August 17, 2021

Recruiting Notebook
Maroon & Gold+

How Does Boston College Close Out Their Recruiting Class of '22?

JeffHafley
Football

Boston College Receives Votes in AP Top 25 Poll