'22 ATH Dom Foster: Decision Primer

On Tuesday, '22 ATH Dom Foster (Warren, OH) will make his decision and commit to one of the schools that he is considering. Here is all the information you need before Foster makes his decision

The Vitals:

Name: Dom Foster

Height: 6-2

Weight: 175

From: Warren, Ohio

High School: Warren Harding High School

Rivals Ranking: Three Star

247 Ranking: Three Star

Boston College Visit: July 30

Other Contenders: Syracuse, Wake Forest, Virginia, MAC schools





Defensive Backs Committed to Boston College: Amari Jackson, Jamal Hood, Sione Hala

Potential Other Cornerbacks Targeted: N/A

Going For Boston College: Foster took an unofficial visit to Boston College right before the dead period and really spoke highly of the trip. "“Every facility offers something different in a good way,” he expressed. “The campus is great, not too big not too little, so you can get everything you need right there

Going Against Boston College: Boston College only has a handful of spots left for the Class of '22, and according to my source they are going to be super selective on who they choose. They liked Foster coming out of his camp in Ohio, but he didn't take an official visit to BC, which could be a signal that they might prefer waiting before giving a committable offer.

Prediction: My source at Syracuse say that the Orange are all in on Foster, and as many of you know "feeling the love" is something that recruits value highly. If Syracuse, a school that has done well with defensive backs, wants to push for Foster they are going to get him. At this point I don't think BC would push hard enough to get him to commit this early.

AJ's Prediction: Syracuse