Boston College Offers '22 Safety Dom Foster After Impressive Camp

Dom Foster, out of Ohio gets his first Power Five offer from Boston College. What's next? We talked to him about his path.

Boston College isn't holding any on campus camps this year, but they have been active around the country checking out other camps. Dom Foster, a '22 safety from Warren, OH earned an offer shortly after he was evaluated at a camp by Boston College's staff. He also has offers from Toledo, Akron and Eastern Michigan.

Foster spoke with us shortly after his offer from Jeff Hafley's staff.

According the rising senior, the safety has been communicating with Boston College before the camp. "I’ve been talking to Boston College for a while now," he told us. "They got to see me in person at camp and things went great from there."

Being from the Buckeye State, it was Matt Thurin who made the offer to Foster. "I talked too Coach Thurin and Head Coach Hafley." Boston College has a safety already in the class Sione Hala, but he may be more of a linebacker/safety hybrid. Foster would fit the role of a pure safety. "They felt like I was a great fit for their team and program and the position I play I could fit in perfect."

Foster expressed that he would like to visit the program soon, so keep an eye out for a visit in the near future. But he concluded that the Eagles are in good shape with him. "It made me happy that they have seen something in me and offered me so that means they can trust me."

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for more information on the recruitment of Dom Foster.