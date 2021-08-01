Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingForumsBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SubscribeSI.com
Search
Boston College Preseason Watchlist

Boston College Preseason Watchlist

Publish date:

‘22 ATH Dom Foster Recaps Unofficial Visit

An Ohio athlete checked out BC last week and gave us the lowdown on his thoughts on the Eagles
Author:

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Last week was a busy one for the Boston College football staff, as they had dozens of recruits on campus, while also holding their recruiting BBQ event. One of the attendees to the event was Dom Foster, a ‘22 ATH from Warren, Ohio. The rising senior is a three star according to 247, with offers from Syracuse—who he also visited, Wake Forest and Virginia along with a handful of MAC schools.

We spoke to Foster shortly after his visit. 

“It went well.” Foster, who was originally offered by defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim explained. While there on his visit, and to attend the BBQ, he got to see Boston College up close and personal. “Every facility offers something different in a good way,” he expressed. “The campus is great, not too big not too little, so you can get everything you need right there.”

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

This was Foster’s first chance to meet the staff and interact with them live. Jeff Hafley and his coaching staff made quite the impression. Like many other recruits, it’s the connection, and the personal vibe they give of that makes a huge difference. “The staff is unbelievable,  they really care about they players and how there brought up!”

With only a few spots left for the Class of 22, Foster could still be a name to consider and watch for. He plans on making his decision before August 20th when his senior football season begins. But Boston College is in good shape with Foster,”they are definitely a choice,” he concluded.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin we will continue to monitor the recruitment of Dom Foster. 

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to BC Bulletin Content

E7lb4KuXoAI85FU
Maroon & Gold+

‘22 ATH Dom Foster Recaps Unofficial Visit

AndreHines
2021 Boston College Football Previews

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: RB Andre Hines

E7lLqH4XIAIGdC-
Recruiting

Recruits React To Boston College BBQ Event

E7kKVpmWYAEqRYO
Maroon & Gold+

‘23 DB Antonio Cotman Jr. Recaps Unofficial Visit and Offer

patgarwo
2021 Boston College Football Previews

Stellar, Standard & Subpar 2021: Pat Garwo III

USATSI_15032462_168388155_lowres
Maroon & Gold+

Full Visitors List For Today's Boston College Football Recruiting BBQ

USATSI_15198917_168388155_lowres
Maroon & Gold+

'23 WR Nasir Addison Recaps Boston College Visit and Offer

4917B560-2010-4664-BFF1-AA4D732011E5
Football

FSU President Talks Future of Seminoles and Clemson in ACC

CJLewis
Podcast

Locked on Boston College: Odds and Preview of 2021 Season